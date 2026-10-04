Oliveira vs Lopes headlines UFC 335 in Las Vegas in December

Charles Oliveira defends his symbolic BMF title against Diego Lopes in the main event of UFC 335 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on December 12. The contest is scheduled for five rounds at lightweight.

Brazil’s former 155-pound champion Oliveira (37-11, 1 NC), 36, claimed the BMF belt in March at UFC 326, defeating Max Holloway by unanimous decision.

Brazilian-born, Mexico-based former featherweight champion Lopes (28-8), 31, won his previous bout in June at UFC Freedom 250 by second-round knockout against Steve Garcia.

The promotion announced Oliveira vs Lopes as the UFC 335 main event during Saturday’s broadcast of UFC 332.

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Also confirmed

Also confirmed is a heavyweight co-main event between former interim title challengers Sergei Pavlovich and Alex Pereira.

Pavlovich (21-3), 34, won his previous bout at UFC Macau in May by first-round knockout against Tallison Teixeira.

Brazil’s former middleweight and light heavyweight champion Pereira (13-4), 39, comes off a second-round stoppage defeat to Ciryl Gane at UFC Freedom 250 in his bid to claim the heavyweight title.

Also announced for the card is a middleweight bout between Joe Pyfer and Bo Nickal.

Pyfer (16-3), 30, of Vineland, New Jersey, stopped Israel Adesanya in the second round at UFC Seattle in March, earning his fourth win in a row.

Thirty-year-old Nickal (9-1) of Rifle, Colorado, TKO’d Kyle Daukaus in the first round in June, scoring his second straight victory.

Other matchups are expected to be announced shortly.

The card will stream live on Paramount+.