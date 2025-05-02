Subscribe
Garcia vs Romero results, start time, live stream, main event, undercard

Ryan Garcia vs Rolando "Rolly" Romero live results from Times Square, NYC

By Parviz Iskenderov
Ryan Garcia and Rolando Romero face each other at the weigh-in, ahead of their boxing bout at Times Square in New York City
Ryan Garcia and Rolando Romero at the weigh-in on May 1, 2025, ahead of their bout in Times Square, New York City | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy
Table of contents

Ryan Garcia faces Rolando “Rolly” Romero in the main event, live on PPV from Times Square in New York City, on Friday, May 2. The pair battle it out at welterweight. The 12-round contest headlines the fight card billed as “Fatal Fury.”

Garcia (24-1, 1 NC) of Victorville, CA, steps through the ropes for the first time since facing Devin Haney last April in Brooklyn. The 26-year-old’s victory that night was overturned to a No Contest due to a failed drug test.

Former champion “Rolly” Romero (16-2, 13 KOs) aims for his second straight victory since dropping his WBA super lightweight title by TKO in the eighth round against Isaac Cruz last March. In his previous bout last September, the 29-year-old Las Vegas native scored a unanimous decision against Manuel Jaimes.

In the co-feature, Bay Area’s former two-division champion Devin Haney (31-0, 15 KOs, 1 NC) returns against former unified super lightweight champion Jose Ramirez (29-2, 18 KOs) of Hanford, CA. The bout is also scheduled for 12 rounds at welterweight.

Among the Garcia vs Romero undercard bouts, Brooklyn’s two-weight champion Teofimo Lopez (21-1, 13 KOs) takes on unbeaten Arnold Barboza Jr. (32-0, 11 KOs) of Long Beach, CA. Lopez defends his WBO super lightweight title, while interim champion Barboza looks to claim the full belt.

Ryan Garcia vs Rolly Romero live blog

Garcia vs Romero start time

Garcia vs Romero airs live on DAZN. The start time is 5:00 PM ET / 2:00 PM PT.

Ryan Garcia at the weigh-in ahead of his bout against Rolando Romero at Times Square in New York City
Ryan Garcia at the weigh-in on May 1, 2025, ahead of his bout against Rolando Romero at Times Square in New York City | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy

Ryan Garcia vs Rolly Romero results

Get Ryan Garcia vs Rolando Romero full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

(5:00 PM ET / 2:00 PM PT)

  • Ryan Garcia vs. Rolando Romero
  • Devin Haney vs. Jose Ramirez
  • Teofimo Lopez vs. Arnold Barboza Jr
  • Levale Whittington vs. Reito Tsutsumi
  • James Gennari vs. Joel Allen

