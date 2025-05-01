Photos: Ryan Garcia vows to put Rolly to sleep as Romero promises knockout

Following the first Fight Week faceoff, Ryan Garcia and Rolando “Rolly” Romero previewed their fight and went face-to-face at the final press conference. The pair meet in a 12-round welterweight main event bout on Friday, May 2 at Times Square in New York City.

Garcia (24-1, 1 NC) of Victorville, CA returns to the ring following his fight with Devin Haney (31-0, 15 KOs, 1 NC) last April in Brooklyn that was ruled a No Contest after he failed a drug test. Former WBA super lightweight champion “Rolly” Romero (16-2, 13 KOs) of Las Vegas was in action last September, defeating Manuel Jaimes by unanimous decision.

“I’m here to do my job, knock Rolly out, and ride off into the sunset,” Ryan Garcia said on Wednesday. “I’m not worried about any sparring from eight years ago. I’m here to do a job, and that’s it. We’re not leaving it up to the judges. Rolly is getting put to sleep.”

“I’m excited to be back in New York after a historic event last time. It was so sweet, we had to do it again.”

“I don’t care about what Bill Haney has to say. He’s just trying to talk up his son. We all saw how that worked out for him last time.”

“I’m here living life. Everyone goes through their ups and downs. It’s about how you bounce back. I’m here to show people that you can bounce back from anything.”

Rolando Romero said, “I’m gonna knock Ryan out, and he can go have fun with Devin afterwards. I actually think Devin deserves the rematch with Ryan.”

Ryan Garcia at the press conference on April 30, 2025, ahead of his bout against Rolando Romero at Times Square in New York City | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy

Rolando Romero at the press conference on April 30, 2025, ahead of his bout against Ryan Garcia at Times Square in New York City | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy

Ryan Garcia and Rolando Romero come face-to-face at the press conference on April 30, 2025, ahead of their bout at Times Square in New York City | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy

Ryan Garcia and Rolando Romero at the press conference on April 30, 2025, ahead of their bout at Times Square in New York City | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy

Devin Haney vs Jose Ramirez

The press conference on Wednesday also featured other fighters battling it out on the night. San Francisco’s former two-weight champion Devin Haney (31-0, 15 KOs, 1 NC) returns against former unified super lightweight champion Jose Ramirez (29-2, 18 KOs) of Hanford, CA. The pair battle it out in a 12-rounder at welterweight.

“Y’all can boo or y’all can cheer,” Devin Haney said. “It doesn’t matter. It’s all noise. When I dust Jose Ramirez off on Friday, I’m gonna get to Ryan after.”

“The talk is over. I get to Jose Ramirez on Friday, and then everyone here knows who’s next.”

Jose Carlos Ramirez said, “I’m thankful for the opportunity to showcase my talent in front of this amazing crowd in New York. Last time I was in New York, I became a world champion. So I’ve got a good feeling here in New York.”

“Where I’ve come from, it’s prepared me for things like this. Everything has prepared me for times like these. On May 2, I will be victorious.”

“I know he’s a very talented fighter. He’s a good fighter. But on Friday, May 2, I will beat Devin Haney. My best chapter is yet to come.”

Devin Haney and Jose Ramirez come face-to-face at the press conference on April 30, 2025, ahead of their bout at Times Square in New York City | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy

Teofimo Lopez vs Arnold Barboza Jr

As well, Brooklyn’s two-division champion Teofimo Lopez (21-1, 13 KOs) faces Arnold Barboza Jr. (32-0, 11 KOs) of Long Beach, CA. Lopez makes the third defense of his WBO super lightweight title. Unbeaten interim WBO 140-pound champion Barboza Jr. aims to land the full belt.

“I’m just grateful and thankful to be here with everyone and show y’all the third version of Teofimo Lopez that you haven’t seen yet,” Teofimo Lopez said.

“Get your pay-per-view on DAZN. Friday night. You don’t want to miss it. I’m the type of fighter who does everything and anything. I can’t wait to express that on Friday night.”

Arnold Barboza Jr. said, “This is amazing. I’m here to ruin all of Teofimo’s plans. I just came from doing the same thing in Manchester. We’re here to show up and show out.”

“Teofimo is entertaining, and him and his dad are selling the fight. All I have to do is sit back and get ready to fight.”

Teofimo Lopez and Arnold Barboza Jr at the press conference on April 30, 2025, ahead of their bout at Times Square in New York City | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy

Additionally on the Garcia vs Romero undercard, Reito Tsutsumi of Japan makes his pro boxing debut against Levale Whittington (1-2-1, 1 KO) of Chicago. The bout is scheduled for six rounds at featherweight.

A special preliminary action features the “Battle of the Badges” between New York’s “Finest” and New York’s “Bravest.” The light heavyweight bout pits Joel Allen, representing NYPD, against James Gennari, representing FDNY.