Video: Teofimo Lopez retains title by decision against Arnold Barboza Jr

Teofimo Lopez makes his third successful defense of the WBO super lightweight title

By Parviz Iskenderov
Two-division champion Teofimo Lopez defeated Arnold Barboza Jr. to retain his WBO super lightweight title on May 2 at Times Square, NYC. The pair squared off on the card headlined by Ryan Garcia vs Rolando Romero.

The scheduled 12-round world championship bout went the full distance. Two judges scored the fight 116-112, and one judge had it 118-110, all in favor of the defending champion.

With the victory by unanimous decision, Teofimo Lopez made the third successful defense of his 140-pound belt. The 27-year-old Brooklyn native improved to 22–1 with 13 KOs and secured his sixth win in a row.

Arnold Barboza Jr., who entered the ring as the interim champion, dropped to 32-1, with 11 KOs. The 33-year-old native of Long Beach, CA suffered his first career defeat.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

