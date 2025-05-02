Photos: Ryan Garcia vs Rolando Romero on weight for boxing fight in Times Square

Ryan Garcia and Rolando “Rolly” Romero successfully made weight for their 147-pound clash taking place at Times Square in New York City on May 2. The pair battle it out atop the fight card titled “Fatal Fury.”

Garcia (24-1, 1 NC) of Victorville, CA weighed in at 146.8 lbs. Former WBA 140-pound champion “Rolly” Romero (16-2, 13 KOs) of Las Vegas showed 146.6 lbs. At the final press conference, both fighters promised a knockout.

San Francisco’s former two-weight champion Devin Haney (31-0, 15 KOs, 1 NC) and former unified 140-pound champion Jose Ramirez (29-2, 18 KOs) of Hanford, CA, also made weight for their 147-pound matchup, serving as the co-feature. The fighters came in at 143 lbs and 143.8 lbs, respectively.

In the main card opener, two-weight champion Teofimo Lopez (21-1, 13 KOs) of Brooklyn defends his WBO 140-pound title against interim champion Arnold Barboza Jr. (32-0, 11 KOs) of Long Beach, CA. Lopez weighed in at 139.6 lbs, while Barboza Jr. was 139.8 lbs.

Reito Tsutsumi of Japan registered 128.8 lbs for his pro boxing debut against Levale Whittington (1-2-1, 1 KO) of Chicago, who was 127.8 lbs. The pair square off in a preliminary contest.

Additionally, Joel Allen, representing NYPD, and James Gennari, representing FDNY, made weight for their “Battle of the Badges” between New York’s “Finest” and New York’s “Bravest.” The fighters tipped the scales at 175 lbs and 175.4 lbs, respectively.

Rolando Romero at the weigh-in on May 1, 2025, ahead of his boxing bout against Ryan Garcia at Times Square in New York City | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy

Ryan Garcia and Rolando Romero at the weigh-in on May 1, 2025, ahead of their bout at Times Square in New York City | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy

Ryan Garcia and Rolando Romero at the weigh-in on May 1, 2025, ahead of their bout at Times Square in New York City | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy

Ryan Garcia and Rolando Romero at the weigh-in on May 1, 2025, ahead of their bout at Times Square in New York City | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy

Devin Haney at the weigh-in on May 1, 2025, ahead of his boxing bout against Jose Ramirez at Times Square in New York City | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy

Jose Ramirez at the weigh-in on May 1, 2025, ahead of his boxing bout against Devin Haney at Times Square in New York City | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy

Devin Haney and Jose Ramirez at the weigh-in on May 1, 2025, ahead of their bout at Times Square in New York City | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy

Teofimo Lopez at the weigh-in on May 1, 2025, ahead of his boxing bout against Arnold Barboza Jr at Times Square in New York City | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy

Arnold Barboza Jr at the weigh-in on May 1, 2025, ahead of his boxing bout against Teofimo Lopez at Times Square in New York City | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy

Teofimo Lopez and Arnold Barboza Jr at the weigh-in on May 1, 2025, ahead of their bout at Times Square in New York City | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy

Reito Tsutsumi and Levale Whittington at the weigh-in on May 1, 2025, ahead of their bout at Times Square in New York City | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy

James Gennari and Joel Allen at the weigh-in on May 1, 2025, ahead of their bout at Times Square in New York City | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy

