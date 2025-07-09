Stevenson vs Zepeda: Open Workout

After making their Grand Arrivals, Shakur Stevenson and William Zepeda showcase their skills at an open workout. The two fighters approach their bout on July 12 at Louis Armstrong Stadium in Corona, New York.

Stevenson, from Newark, NJ, defends his WBC lightweight title, while Mexico’s interim champion Zepeda looks to claim the full belt.

Also partaking in the open workout are other fighters battling it out on the night. Brooklyn’s Edgar Berlanga and Hamzah Sheeraz of the UK square off in the co-feature, serving as a WBC super middleweight title eliminator.