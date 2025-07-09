Subscribe

Stevenson vs Zepeda: Open Workout

BoxingNewsVideos
0Comments

After making their Grand Arrivals, Shakur Stevenson and William Zepeda showcase their skills at an open workout. The two fighters approach their bout on July 12 at Louis Armstrong Stadium in Corona, New York.

Stevenson, from Newark, NJ, defends his WBC lightweight title, while Mexico’s interim champion Zepeda looks to claim the full belt.

Also partaking in the open workout are other fighters battling it out on the night. Brooklyn’s Edgar Berlanga and Hamzah Sheeraz of the UK square off in the co-feature, serving as a WBC super middleweight title eliminator.

Video viaDAZN Boxing
Comments

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2025 FIGHTMAG. All Rights Reserved.