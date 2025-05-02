Canelo Alvarez vs William Scull on weight for undisputed 168-pound title

Canelo Alvarez weighed in one pound heavier than William Scull for their undisputed 168-pound title fight in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The contest headlines the fight card live from ANB Arena on May 3 (ET).
Both fighters successfully made their required championship limit. Cuba’s 32-year-old Scull (23-0, 9 KOs), who puts his IBF belt on the line, was first to step on the scale, showing 166.1 lbs. Mexico’s 34-year-old unified WBC, WBA, and WBO champion Canelo (62-2-2, 39 KOs) came in at 167.1 lbs.
At the final press conference, Scull said he could manage any opponent, while Canelo said he would make his opponent feel “something different.”
Current WBC 200-pound champion Badou Jack (28-3-3, 17 KOs) of Sweden registered exactly 200 lbs for his title defense against former champion Noel Mikaelian (27-2, 12 KOs) of Armenia, who came in at 198.1 lbs. The pair battle it out in the co-feature.
Bruno Surace (26-0-2, 5 KOs) of France and Jaime Munguia (44-2, 35 KOs) of Mexico both tipped the scale at 167.7 lbs for their rematch. Surace defeated Munguia by knockout in the sixth round last December.
Martin Bakole (21-2, 16 KOs) of Congo weighed in at 299 lbs, while Nigerian-born Efe Ajagba (20-1, 14 KOs) of Stafford, TX, showed 240 for their main card opener.
Check out the current Canelo vs Scull lineup and weights below.
The Canelo vs Scull weights are as follows:
Main card
Canelo Alvarez (167.1) vs. William Scull (166.1)
Badou Jack (200) vs. Noel Mikaelian (198.1)
Bruno Surace (167.7) vs. Jaime Munguia (167.7)
Martin Bakole (299) vs. Efe Ajagba (240)
Prelims
Richard Riakporhe (235) vs. Kevin Nicolas Espindola (297)
Brayan Leon (169.1) vs. Aaron Rocha Guerrero (166.1)
Marco Verde (158.7) vs. Michel Galvan Polina (159.8)
Mohammed Alakel (134.1) vs. Alexander Morales (133.6)