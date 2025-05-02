Canelo Alvarez vs William Scull on weight for undisputed 168-pound title

Canelo Alvarez weighed in one pound heavier than William Scull for their undisputed 168-pound title fight in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The contest headlines the fight card live from ANB Arena on May 3 (ET).

Both fighters successfully made their required championship limit. Cuba’s 32-year-old Scull (23-0, 9 KOs), who puts his IBF belt on the line, was first to step on the scale, showing 166.1 lbs. Mexico’s 34-year-old unified WBC, WBA, and WBO champion Canelo (62-2-2, 39 KOs) came in at 167.1 lbs.

At the final press conference, Scull said he could manage any opponent, while Canelo said he would make his opponent feel “something different.”

Current WBC 200-pound champion Badou Jack (28-3-3, 17 KOs) of Sweden registered exactly 200 lbs for his title defense against former champion Noel Mikaelian (27-2, 12 KOs) of Armenia, who came in at 198.1 lbs. The pair battle it out in the co-feature.

Bruno Surace (26-0-2, 5 KOs) of France and Jaime Munguia (44-2, 35 KOs) of Mexico both tipped the scale at 167.7 lbs for their rematch. Surace defeated Munguia by knockout in the sixth round last December.

Martin Bakole (21-2, 16 KOs) of Congo weighed in at 299 lbs, while Nigerian-born Efe Ajagba (20-1, 14 KOs) of Stafford, TX, showed 240 for their main card opener.

Check out the current Canelo vs Scull lineup and weights below.

William Scull at the weigh-in on May 2, 2025, ahead of his bout against Canelo Alvarez at ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia | Leigh Dawney/Queensberry

Canelo Alvarez at the weigh-in on May 2, 2025, ahead of his bout against William Scull at ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia | Leigh Dawney/Queensberry

William Scull at the weigh-in on May 2, 2025, ahead of his bout against Canelo Alvarez at ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia | Leigh Dawney/Queensberry

Canelo Alvarez at the weigh-in on May 2, 2025, ahead of his bout against William Scull at ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia | Leigh Dawney/Queensberry

Canelo Alvarez and William Scull come face-to-face at the weigh-in on May 2, 2025, ahead of their bout at ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia | Leigh Dawney/Queensberry

Canelo Alvarez and William Scull at the weigh-in on May 2, 2025, ahead of their bout at ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia | Leigh Dawney/Queensberry

Badou Jack at the weigh-in on May 2, 2025, ahead of his bout against Noel Mikaelian at ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia | Leigh Dawney/Queensberry

Noel Mikaelian at the weigh-in on May 2, 2025, ahead of his bout against Badou Jack at ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia | Leigh Dawney/Queensberry

Badou Jack and Noel Mikaelian at the weigh-in on May 2, 2025, ahead of their bout at ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia | Leigh Dawney/Queensberry

Bruno Surace and Jaime Munguia at the weigh-in on May 2, 2025, ahead of their bout at ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia | Leigh Dawney/Queensberry

Martin Bakole and Efe Ajagba at the weigh-in on May 2, 2025, ahead of their bout at ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia | Leigh Dawney/Queensberry

Richard Riakporhe and Kevin Nicolas Espindola at the weigh-in on May 2, 2025, ahead of their bout at ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia | Leigh Dawney/Queensberry

Brayan Leon and Aaron Rocha Guerrero at the weigh-in on May 2, 2025, ahead of their bout at ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia | Leigh Dawney/Queensberry

Marco Verde and Michel Galvan Polina at the weigh-in on May 2, 2025, ahead of their bout at ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia | Leigh Dawney/Queensberry

Mohammed Alakel and Alexander Morales at the weigh-in on May 2, 2025, ahead of their bout at ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia | Leigh Dawney/Queensberry

The Canelo vs Scull weights are as follows:

Main card

Canelo Alvarez (167.1) vs. William Scull (166.1)

Badou Jack (200) vs. Noel Mikaelian (198.1)

Bruno Surace (167.7) vs. Jaime Munguia (167.7)

Martin Bakole (299) vs. Efe Ajagba (240)

Prelims