Canelo Alvarez vs William Scull on weight for undisputed 168-pound title

Canelo Alvarez weighs in one pound heavier than William Scull for their undisputed 168-pound title fight in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

By Parviz Iskenderov
Canelo Alvarez at the weigh-in ahead of his bout against William Scull in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Canelo Alvarez at the weigh-in on May 2, 2025, ahead of his bout against William Scull at ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia | Leigh Dawney/Queensberry

Canelo Alvarez weighed in one pound heavier than William Scull for their undisputed 168-pound title fight in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The contest headlines the fight card live from ANB Arena on May 3 (ET).

Both fighters successfully made their required championship limit. Cuba’s 32-year-old Scull (23-0, 9 KOs), who puts his IBF belt on the line, was first to step on the scale, showing 166.1 lbs. Mexico’s 34-year-old unified WBC, WBA, and WBO champion Canelo (62-2-2, 39 KOs) came in at 167.1 lbs.

At the final press conference, Scull said he could manage any opponent, while Canelo said he would make his opponent feel “something different.”

Current WBC 200-pound champion Badou Jack (28-3-3, 17 KOs) of Sweden registered exactly 200 lbs for his title defense against former champion Noel Mikaelian (27-2, 12 KOs) of Armenia, who came in at 198.1 lbs. The pair battle it out in the co-feature.

Bruno Surace (26-0-2, 5 KOs) of France and Jaime Munguia (44-2, 35 KOs) of Mexico both tipped the scale at 167.7 lbs for their rematch. Surace defeated Munguia by knockout in the sixth round last December.

Martin Bakole (21-2, 16 KOs) of Congo weighed in at 299 lbs, while Nigerian-born Efe Ajagba (20-1, 14 KOs) of Stafford, TX, showed 240 for their main card opener.

Check out the current Canelo vs Scull lineup and weights below.

William Scull at the weigh-in ahead of his bout against Canelo Alvarez in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
William Scull at the weigh-in on May 2, 2025, ahead of his bout against Canelo Alvarez at ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia | Leigh Dawney/Queensberry
Canelo Alvarez at the weigh-in ahead of his bout against William Scull in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Canelo Alvarez at the weigh-in on May 2, 2025, ahead of his bout against William Scull at ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia | Leigh Dawney/Queensberry
William Scull at the weigh-in ahead of his bout against Canelo Alvarez in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
William Scull at the weigh-in on May 2, 2025, ahead of his bout against Canelo Alvarez at ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia | Leigh Dawney/Queensberry
Canelo Alvarez at the weigh-in ahead of his bout against William Scull in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Canelo Alvarez at the weigh-in on May 2, 2025, ahead of his bout against William Scull at ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia | Leigh Dawney/Queensberry
Canelo Alvarez and William Scull come face-to-face
Canelo Alvarez and William Scull come face-to-face at the weigh-in on May 2, 2025, ahead of their bout at ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia | Leigh Dawney/Queensberry
Canelo Alvarez and William Scull at the weigh-in
Canelo Alvarez and William Scull at the weigh-in on May 2, 2025, ahead of their bout at ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia | Leigh Dawney/Queensberry
Badou Jack at the weigh-in ahead of his bout against Noel Mikaelian
Badou Jack at the weigh-in on May 2, 2025, ahead of his bout against Noel Mikaelian at ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia | Leigh Dawney/Queensberry
Noel Mikaelian at the weigh-in ahead of his bout against Badou Jack
Noel Mikaelian at the weigh-in on May 2, 2025, ahead of his bout against Badou Jack at ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia | Leigh Dawney/Queensberry
Badou Jack and Noel Mikaelian at the weigh-in
Badou Jack and Noel Mikaelian at the weigh-in on May 2, 2025, ahead of their bout at ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia | Leigh Dawney/Queensberry
Bruno Surace and Jaime Munguia at the weigh-in
Bruno Surace and Jaime Munguia at the weigh-in on May 2, 2025, ahead of their bout at ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia | Leigh Dawney/Queensberry
Martin Bakole and Efe Ajagba at the weigh-in
Martin Bakole and Efe Ajagba at the weigh-in on May 2, 2025, ahead of their bout at ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia | Leigh Dawney/Queensberry
Richard Riakporhe and Kevin Nicolas Espindola at the weigh-in
Richard Riakporhe and Kevin Nicolas Espindola at the weigh-in on May 2, 2025, ahead of their bout at ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia | Leigh Dawney/Queensberry
Brayan Leon and Aaron Rocha Guerrero at the weigh-in
Brayan Leon and Aaron Rocha Guerrero at the weigh-in on May 2, 2025, ahead of their bout at ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia | Leigh Dawney/Queensberry
Marco Verde and Michel Galvan Polina at the weigh-in
Marco Verde and Michel Galvan Polina at the weigh-in on May 2, 2025, ahead of their bout at ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia | Leigh Dawney/Queensberry
Mohammed Alakel and Alexander Morales at the weigh-in
Mohammed Alakel and Alexander Morales at the weigh-in on May 2, 2025, ahead of their bout at ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia | Leigh Dawney/Queensberry

The Canelo vs Scull weights are as follows:

Main card

  • Canelo Alvarez (167.1) vs. William Scull (166.1)
  • Badou Jack (200) vs. Noel Mikaelian (198.1)
  • Bruno Surace (167.7) vs. Jaime Munguia (167.7)
  • Martin Bakole (299) vs. Efe Ajagba (240)

Prelims

  • Richard Riakporhe (235) vs. Kevin Nicolas Espindola (297)
  • Brayan Leon (169.1) vs. Aaron Rocha Guerrero (166.1)
  • Marco Verde (158.7) vs. Michel Galvan Polina (159.8)
  • Mohammed Alakel (134.1) vs. Alexander Morales (133.6)
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

