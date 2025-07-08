Subscribe
Thad Jean vs Logan Storley headlines PFL 8 in Atlantic City in August

PFL 8 features two 2025 tournament finals, as Thad Jean faces Logan Storley and Jesus Pinedo meets Movlid Khaybulaev

By Parviz Iskenderov
Thad Jean during his MMA bout against Jason Jackson at PFL 5
Thad Jean during his MMA bout against Jason Jackson at Nashville Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, TN, on June 12, 2025 | PFL

Thad Jean and Logan Storley square off in the headliner of PFL 8, taking place at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, NJ on August 1. The two fighters meet in the final of the 2025 tournament at welterweight.

Ft. Lauderdale, FL-based Thad Jean (10-0) of Haiti earned his spot in the final, defeating Jason Jackson by split decision at PFL 5 in June. Logan Storley (18-3) of Roslyn, SD fought on the same card in Nashville, scoring a unanimous decision over Masayuki Kikuiri.

The co-main event is a featherweight final between former PFL champions Jesus Pinedo (25-6-1) of Peru and Movlid Khaybulaev (23-0-1, 1 NC). Both fighters were in action also last month, with Pinedo stopping Gabriel Braga in the first round, while Khaybulaev defeated Tae Kyun Kim by unanimous decision.

The upcoming PFL 8 card also features a featherweight showcase bout between Asael Adjoudj (9-1) of Algeria and Yves Landu (21-9) of France. Plus, Jordan Newman (7-0) of Milwaukee, Wi and Eslam Abdul Baset (16-3) of Egypt clash in a showcase bout at middleweight.

The current 2025 PFL 8 lineup is as follows:

Main card

  • Thad Jean vs. Logan Storley, welterweight tournament final
  • Jesus Pinedo vs. Movlid Khaybulaev, featherweight tournament final
  • Asael Adjoudj vs. Yves Landu
  • Jordan Newman vs. Eslam Abdul Baset

Prelims

  • Jakub Kaszuba vs. Sergio Cossio
  • Husein Kadimagomaev vs. Kyle Driscoll
  • Nathan Kelly vs. Fred Dupras
  • Sarek Shields vs. TBD
  • Damion Nelson vs. Isaiah Diggs
  • Matt Turnbull vs. Tom Pagliarulo
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

