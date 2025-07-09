Taylor vs Serrano 3: Final press conference

Following the open workout, Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano preview their trilogy fight and come face-to-face at the final press conference. Taylor, from Ireland, defends her undisputed super lightweight title against Puerto Rico’s Serrano on July 11, live on Netflix, from Madison Square Garden in New York.

The press conference also features other fighters battling it out on the night. In the co-feature, Alycia Baumgardner of Fremont, Ohio defends her undisputed super featherweight title against Spain’s Jennifer Miranda.