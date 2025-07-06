Fight Week: Shakur Stevenson vs William Zepeda, UFC Nashville, Taylor-Serrano 3

The boxing bout between Shakur Stevenson and William Zepeda on Saturday, July 12 headlines the fight schedule for the second weekend of the month. Also on the day, Derrick Lewis faces Tallison Teixeira atop UFC Nashville, and Leonardo Perdomo takes on Arnold Adams in the headliner of BKFC 78 Hollywood.

A day earlier, on Friday, July 11, Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano square off in the trilogy fight.

Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano 3

Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano square off in the trilogy fight on Friday, July 11 at Madison Square Garden in New York. Taylor puts her undisputed super lightweight title on the line, while Serrano looks to avenge two previous defeats.

Two-division champion Taylor (24-1, 6 KOs) of Ireland defeated Puerto Rico’s seven-weight champion Serrano (47-3-1, 31 KOs) by split decision in April 2022 and by unanimous decision last November. The two fighters now go head-to-head in one final fight.

In the co-feature, Alycia Baumgardner (15-1, 7 KOs) of Fremont, Ohio defends her undisputed super featherweight title against Jennifer Miranda (12-0, 1 KO) of Spain. On the undercard, unified IBF and WBO super bantamweight champion Ellie Scotney (10-0) of England faces WBC titleholder Yamileth Mercado (24-3, 5 KOs) of Mexico.

In another unification, IBF super middleweight champion Savannah Marshall (13-1, 10 KOs) of England meets WBO champion Shadasia Green (15-1, 11 KOs) of Patterson, NJ. Plus, IBF bantamweight champion Shurretta Metcalf (14-4-1, 2 KOs) of Dallas, TX takes on WBA champion Cherneka Johnson (17-2, 6 KOs) of New Zealand, with the vacant WBC and WBO belts also on the line.

How to watch Taylor vs Serrano 3

Taylor vs Serrano 3 airs live on Netflix. The start time is 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT. The prelims start at 5:00 PM ET / 2:00 PM PT.

The Taylor vs Serrano 3 fight week starts on Tuesday with Open Workouts and two bouts at Oculus World Trade Center in New York. The start time is 5:00 PM ET / 2:00 PM PT. Among the matchups, Puerto Rico’s Krystal Rosado (6-0, 2 KOs) faces Agustina Vazquez (4-3-2) of Argentina in a four-rounder at bantamweight. Plus, Elise Soto (7-0, 7 KOs) of Puerto Rico meets Pittsburgh’s Colleen Davis (4-2-1, 1 KO) in a four-rounder at super featherweight.

The final press conference is on Wednesday and the weigh-in is on Thursday. Both events take place at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York, starting at 6:00 PM ET / 3:00 PM PT.

The open workout and press conference stream on YouTube, with the weigh-in streaming on Netflix.

BKFC 78 Hollywood: Perdomo vs Adams

BKFC 78 features Leonardo Perdomo versus Arnold Adams on Saturday, July 12 at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, FL. The pair square off in a five-round bare knuckle contest at heavyweight.

Miami-based unbeaten Cuban Perdomo (7-0) won his previous bout last March by knockout in the first round against Steve Herelius. Former two-time champion Adams (7-3) of Fairbanks, Alaska returns after suffering a fourth-round knockout against Mick Terrill in late 2023.

In the co-main event, Gee Perez (5-1) of Plant City, FL faces Andrew Strode (3-0) of Denver, CO for the interim BKFC flyweight title. The feature fight is a lightweight clash between Bryan Duran (7-1) of Cuba and Robbie Peralta (4-2) of Escondido, CA.

BKFC 78 Hollywood airs live on Prime Video. The start time is 7:00 PM ET / 4:00 PM PT.

UFC Nashville: Lewis vs Teixeira

UFC Fight Night on Saturday, July 12 features Derrick Lewis up against Tallison Teixeira at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN. The two fighters square off in a heavyweight main event scheduled for five rounds.

Former title challenger Lewis (28-12, 1 NC) of New Orleans, LA aims for his second straight victory after defeating Rodrigo Nascimento by TKO last May. Unbeaten Teixeira (8-0) of Brazil stopped Justin Tafa in the first round in February.

The co-main event is a welterweight bout between Stephen Thompson and Gabriel Bonfim. Thompson (17-8-1) of Simpsonville, SC returns after two straight defeats against Joaquin Buckley and Shavkat Rakhmonov. Bonfim (17-1) of Brazil submitted Kalinn Williams in the second round in February, securing his second win in a row.

UFC Nashville airs live on ESPN+. The start time is 9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT for the main card, with the prelims starting at 6:00 PM ET / 3:00 PM PT.

Shakur Stevenson vs William Zepeda

Shakur Stevenson faces William Zepeda on Saturday, July 12 at Louis Armstrong Stadium in Corona, New York. The contest features the defending WBC lightweight champion of Newark, NJ against the interim titleholder of Mexico.

Unbeaten three-division champion Stevenson (23-0, 11 KOs) makes the third defense of his belt, following a ninth-round stoppage of late-replacement opponent Josh Padley in February. Undefeated Zepeda (33-0, 27 KOs) makes his first attempt to land one of four major titles after defeating Tevin Farmer by majority decision in a rematch in March.

The co-feature is a super middleweight bout between Edgar Berlanga (23-1, 18 KOs) of Brooklyn and Hamzah Sheeraz (21-0-1, 17 KOs) of the UK. On the undercard, Dominican Alberto Puello (24-0, 10 KOs) defends his WBC super lightweight title against former champion Subriel Matias (22-2, 22 KOs) of Puerto Rico. Plus, former two-weight champion David Morrell (11-1, 9 KOs) of Cuba fights Imam Khataev (10-0, 9 KOs) at light heavyweight.

How to watch Stevenson vs Zepeda

Stevenson vs Zepeda airs live on DAZN. The start time is 6:00 PM ET / 3:00 PM PT.

The Stevenson vs Zepeda fight week starts on Tuesday with Grand Arrivals. The open workout is on Wednesday and the final press conference is on Thursday. The weigh-in is on Friday. The fight week events start at 1:00 PM ET / 10:00 AM PT.

All Elite Wrestling

Additionally, check out the full list of upcoming events featured on FIGHTMAG Schedule, also covering pro wrestling and more. This week includes AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, TX on Wednesday, July 9 and Thursday, July 10 respectively.

ROH Supercard of Honor 2025 is held on Friday, July 11 at Esports Stadium Arlington in Arlington, TX. Plus, AEW All In Texas 2025 rounds out the action on Saturday, July 12 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, TX.