Photos: Rolando Romero drops Ryan Garcia en route to decision win

Rolando “Rolly” Romero came out victorious on May 2, when he faced Ryan Garcia at Times Square in New York City. Battling it out in the main event, the former champion from Las Vegas defeated his opponent from Victorville, CA by unanimous decision, landing a knockdown along the way.
The pair went head-to-head at welterweight. In the second round, “Rolly” Romero sent Garcia to the canvas with a repeated left hook. After 12 rounds, the judges scored the fight 115-112, 115-112, and 118-109.
With the victory, former WBA super lightweight champion Rolando Romero improved to 17-2 with 13 KOs, winning his second fight in a row. Ryan Garcia, who stepped through the ropes for the first time since his fight with Devin Haney last April, dropped to 24-2 with 20 KOs and 1 NC.
Devin Haney takes decision over Jose Ramirez
In the co-main event, Devin Haney also returned to the ring, defeating Jose Ramirez by unanimous decision at welterweight. The judges scored the bout – which didn’t see many punches thrown – 119-109, 119-109, and 118-110.
San Francisco’s two-weight champion Haney improved to 32-0 with 15 KOs and 1 NC. Ramirez of Hanford, CA dropped to 29-3 with 18 KOs and lost his second fight in a row.
Teofimo Lopez retains title vs Arnold Barboza Jr
In a world championship bout, Teofimo Lopez defeated Arnold Barboza Jr by unanimous decision to retain his WBO super lightweight title. The two-weight champion from Brooklyn took the victory with scores of 116-112, 116-112, and 118-110.
Lopez made the third successful defense of his belt and improved to 22-1 with 13 KOs. Barboza, of Long Beach, CA, who entered the ring undefeated while holding the interim WBO 140-pound title, suffered his first defeat and dropped to 32-1 with 11 KOs.
Reito Tsutsumi defeats Levale Whittington in pro debut
Among other Garcia vs Romero results, Reito Tsutsumi (1-0) of Japan made his successful pro boxing debut, defeating Levale Whittington (1-3-1, 1 KO) by unanimous decision. Two judges scored the featherweight bout 60-54, and one judge scored it 58-56.
The event opener featured the “Battle of the Badges” between Joel Allen, representing NYPD, and James Gennari, representing FDNY. The three-round amateur contest at light heavyweight ended in favor of Gennari, who defeated Allen by unanimous decision.
Mike Tyson, Shakur Stevenson, Keyshawn Davis, Terence Crawford, and KSI were in attendance at the event, among others.