Ryan Garcia vs Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero full fight video highlights

Ryan Garcia and Rolando “Rolly” Romero squared off in the main event at Times Square in New York City on Friday, May 2. The contest featured the welterweight contender from Victorville, CA, making his ring return against the former super lightweight champion from Las Vegas.

The scheduled 12-round bout went the full distance. Romero claimed the win by unanimous decision, sending Garcia to the canvas with a double left hook in the second round. The judges scored the 147-pound bout 115-112, 115-112, and 118-109.

With the victory, “Rolly” Romero secured his second win in a row since dropping his WBA title by TKO against Isaac Cruz last March. The 29-year-old improved to 17-2, 13 KOs.

26-old Ryan Garcia, who stepped through the ropes for the first time since facing Devin Haney last April, dropped to 24-2, 20 KOs, 1 NC.