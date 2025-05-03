Video: Devin Haney defeats Jose Ramirez in one of boxing’s least active fights

Devin Haney returned to winning ways on May 2, when he faced Jose Ramirez at Times Square in New York City. The pair battled it out in the co-feature on the card topped by Ryan Garcia vs Rolly Romero.

The former champions, Haney and Ramirez, squared off in a scheduled 12-round welterweight bout that went the full distance. There was only a little action, and in the final round, one of the commentators noted that the bout was “potentially setting a record for the least punches thrown by both fighters in a 12-round fight in any division.”

Devin Haney took the victory by decision, defeating Ramirez with the scores 119-109, 119-109, and 118-110. San Francisco’s former two-division champion, who stepped through the ropes for the first time since facing Ryan Garcia last April, is now 32-0 with 15 KOs and 1 NC.

Former unified super lightweight champion Jose Ramirez dropped to 29-3 with 18 KOs. The 32-year-old native of Hanford, CA, suffered his second straight defeat.