Photos: Katie Taylor, Amanda Serrano showcase skills at open workout

Kicking off fight week for their trilogy bout, Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano showcased their skills at an open workout at Oculus World Trade Center in New York. The two fighters meet for the third time on July 11, battling it out in the main event live on Netflix, from Madison Square Garden in New York.

Ireland’s two-division undisputed champion Taylor (24-1, 6 KOs) puts her super lightweight title on the line and looks to score her third win over Serrano (47-3-1, 31 KOs). The latter – the seven-weight champion from Puerto Rico – aims to take revenge for two previous defeats and become the undisputed champion in her second weight class.

The open workout on Tuesday also saw other fighters battling it out on the night. The co-main event features Alycia Baumgardner (15-1, 7 KOs) of Fremont, Ohio, defending her undisputed super featherweight title against Jennifer Miranda (12-0, 1 KO) of Spain.

On the undercard, IBF super middleweight champion Savannah Marshall (13-1, 10 KOs) of the UK and WBO champion Shadasia Green (15-1, 11 KOs) of Patterson, NJ meet in a championship unification. Another title unification pits unified IBF and WBO super bantamweight champion Ellie Scotney (10-0) of England against WBC champion Yamileth Mercado (24-3, 5 KOs) of Mexico.

WBA bantamweight champion Cherneka Johnson (17-2, 6 KOs) of New Zealand and IBF champion Shurretta Metcalf (14-4-1, 2 KOs) of Dallas, TX clash for the undisputed title, with the vacant WBC and WBO belts also at stake.

On the prelims, Somalian-British former title challenger Ramla Ali (9-2, 2 KOs) goes up against Lila Furtado (11-2, 2 KOs) of Brazil at super bantamweight. Plus, Tammara Thibeault (2-0, 1 KO) of Canada and Mary Casamassa (6-0, 1 KO) of Pittsburgh, PA go head-to-head at middleweight.

Katie Taylor during an open workout at Oculus World Trade Center in New York, NY, on July 8, 2025 | Sarah Steir/Getty Images for Netflix

Katie Taylor and Jake Paul during an open workout at Oculus World Trade Center in New York, NY, on July 8, 2025 | Sarah Steir/Getty Images for Netflix

Amanda Serrano during an open workout at Oculus World Trade Center in New York, NY, on July 8, 2025 | Sarah Steir/Getty Images for Netflix

Amanda Serrano and Jake Paul during an open workout at Oculus World Trade Center in New York, NY, on July 8, 2025 | Sarah Steir/Getty Images for Netflix

Alycia Baumgardner during an open workout at Oculus World Trade Center in New York, NY, on July 8, 2025 | Sarah Steir/Getty Images for Netflix

Alycia Baumgardner during an open workout at Oculus World Trade Center in New York, NY, on July 8, 2025 | Sarah Steir/Getty Images for Netflix

Jennifer Miranda during an open workout at Oculus World Trade Center in New York, NY, on July 8, 2025 | Sarah Steir/Getty Images for Netflix

Ellie Scotney during an open workout at Oculus World Trade Center in New York, NY, on July 8, 2025 | Sarah Steir/Getty Images for Netflix

Shadasia Green during an open workout at Oculus World Trade Center in New York, NY, on July 8, 2025 | Sarah Steir/Getty Images for Netflix

Savannah Marshall during an open workout at Oculus World Trade Center in New York, NY, on July 8, 2025 | Sarah Steir/Getty Images for Netflix

Shurretta Metcalf during an open workout at Oculus World Trade Center in New York, NY, on July 8, 2025 | Sarah Steir/Getty Images for Netflix

Cherneka Johnson during an open workout at Oculus World Trade Center in New York, NY, on July 8, 2025 | Sarah Steir/Getty Images for Netflix

Ramla Ali during an open workout at Oculus World Trade Center in New York, NY, on July 8, 2025 | Sarah Steir/Getty Images for Netflix

Tammara Thibeault during an open workout at Oculus World Trade Center in New York, NY, on July 8, 2025 | Sarah Steir/Getty Images for Netflix

Rosado bests Vazquez, Soto defeats Davis

The first Taylor vs Serrano 3 fight week event also featured two bouts. Puerto Rico’s Krystal Rosado (7-0, 2 KOs) defeated Agustina Vazquez (4-4-2) of Argentina by unanimous decision at bantamweight. After four rounds, all three judges scored the fight 40-36.

Elise Soto (8-0, 7 KOs) of Puerto Rico took a split decision against Pittsburgh’s Colleen Davis (4-3-1, 1 KO) at super featherweight. The judges scored the four-round bout 39-37, 39-37, and 37-39.

MVP ring girls Raphaela Milagres, Delia Sylvain, Virginia Sanhouse, and Marissa Ayers at Oculus World Trade Center in New York, NY, on July 8, 2025 | Sarah Steir/Getty Images for Netflix

Krystal Rosado takes victory over Agustina Solange Vazquez at Oculus World Trade Center in New York, NY, on July 8, 2025 | Sarah Steir/Getty Images for Netflix

Elise Soto during her bout against Colleen Davis at Oculus World Trade Center in New York, NY, on July 8, 2025 | Sarah Steir/Getty Images for Netflix

The final pre-fight press conference continues the fight week festivities on Wednesday.