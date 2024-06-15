Davis vs Martin results, live stream, PPV time, main event, undercard

Gervonta “Tank” Davis and Frank Martin square off in the main event of PBC PPV live from MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, June 15. The contest pits the undefeated three-division world champion of Baltimore against the unbeaten contender of Detroit.

“Tank” Davis (29-0, 27) brings to the ring his WBA 135-pound title, and vowed to dominate his opponent. Frank Martin (18-0, 12 KOs) makes his first attempt to become champion, and promised to pull an upset. The world championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

The 12-round co-main event features two-time super middleweight champion David Benavidez (28-0, 24 KOs) of Phoenix up against former light heavyweight champion Oleksandr Gvozdyk (20-1, 16 KOs) of Ukraine. The pair battles it out for the interim WBC 175-pound belt.

Also on the card, Gary Antuanne Russell (17-0, 17 KOs) of Capitol Heights, Maryland faces former world champion Alberto Puello (22-0, 10 KOs) of the Dominican Republic. The 12-round bout is set to crown the interim WBC super lightweight champion.

In the 12-round PPV opener, Carlos Adames (23-1, 18 KOs) of the Dominican Republic defends his WBC middleweight title against U.S. Olympian Terrell Gausha (24-3-1, 12 KOs) of Cleveland, who makes his second attempt to lift one of four major belts. The full lineup can be found below.

Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis vs Frank Martin live stream

In the U.S., Gervonta Davis vs Frank Martin airs live on Prime Video and PPV.com. The start time is scheduled for Saturday, June 15 at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT.

In the UK, Davis vs Martin airs live on Prime Video (UK). The start time is scheduled for Sunday, June 16 at 1 am BST.

In Australia, the Davis vs Martin live stream is available on Kayo. The start time is scheduled for Sunday, June 16 at 10 am AEST / 8 am AWST.

Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis vs Frank Martin results

Main card (PPV)

Gervonta Davis vs. Frank Martin, 12 rounds, lightweight – Davis’ WBA title

David Benavidez vs. Oleksandr Gvozdyk, 12 rounds, light heavyweight – interim WBC title

Gary Antuanne Russell vs. Alberto Puello, 12 rounds, super lightweight – interim WBC title

Carlos Adames vs. Terrell Gausha, 12 rounds, middleweight – Adames’ WBC title

Prelims (free live stream)

Elijah Garcia vs. Kyrone Davis, 10 rounds, middleweight

Mark Magsayo vs. Eduardo Ramirez, 10 rounds, super featherweight

Justin Viloria vs. Angel Antonio Contreras, 6 rounds, super featherweight

Non-televised undercard