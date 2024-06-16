Gervonta Davis vs Frank Martin full fight video highlights

Gervonta “Tank” Davis and Frank Martin squared off in the main event live on PPV from MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on June 15. The contest featured the undefeated three-division world champion of Baltimore up against the unbeaten contender of Detroit.

“Tank” Davis brought to the ring his WBA 135-pound title. Frank Martin stepped inside the ring making his first attempt to become champion. The scheduled for 12 rounds world championship bout ended prior to the final bell.

Davis claimed the win by knockout dropping Martin, who had some success earlier in the fight, with a big left hand that followed an uppercut. The official time was 1 minute and 29 seconds into the eighth round.

With the victory by KO, Gervonta Davis successfully defended his WBA lightweight title. The 29-year-old southpaw improved to 30-0, 28 KOs and remained undefeated.

Frank Martin didn’t succeed in his first attempt to land one of four major belts. The 29-year-old southpaw dropped to 18-1, 12 KOs and suffered his first career defeat.

Get Davis vs Martin full fight card results.