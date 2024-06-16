Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Alberto Puello defeats Gary Antuanne Russell to land interim title

Alberto Puello defeats Gary Antuanne Russell on Davis vs Martin PPV undercard live from MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas

BoxingNewsResults
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Follow us

Alberto Puello took the victory against Gary Antuanne Russell at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, June 15. The super lightweight bout was featured on the PPV card topped by Gervonta Davis vs Frank Martin.

The Dominican southpaw was awarded the win by split decision. In the ninth round he was deducted a point for holding, which a few believed was questionable. In the end, after 12 rounds, one judge had 118-109 in favor of Russell, while two other judges scored the fight 115-112 and 114-113 for Puello.

Las Vegas-based Alberto Puello improved to 23-0, 10 KOs and remained undefeated. In addition to the win, the 29-year-old former WBA 140 lbs champion secured the division’s interim WBC belt.

Gary Antuanne Russell dropped to 17-1, 17 KOs. The 28-year-old southpaw of Capitol Heights, Maryland suffered his first career defeat.

Get Davis vs Martin full fight card results.

Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2024 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.