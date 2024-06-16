Alberto Puello defeats Gary Antuanne Russell to land interim title

Alberto Puello took the victory against Gary Antuanne Russell at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, June 15. The super lightweight bout was featured on the PPV card topped by Gervonta Davis vs Frank Martin.

The Dominican southpaw was awarded the win by split decision. In the ninth round he was deducted a point for holding, which a few believed was questionable. In the end, after 12 rounds, one judge had 118-109 in favor of Russell, while two other judges scored the fight 115-112 and 114-113 for Puello.

Las Vegas-based Alberto Puello improved to 23-0, 10 KOs and remained undefeated. In addition to the win, the 29-year-old former WBA 140 lbs champion secured the division’s interim WBC belt.

Gary Antuanne Russell dropped to 17-1, 17 KOs. The 28-year-old southpaw of Capitol Heights, Maryland suffered his first career defeat.

Get Davis vs Martin full fight card results.