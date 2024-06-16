Subscribe
Kyrone Davis upsets Elijah Garcia with split decision

Kyrone Davis defeats Elijah Garcia on Davis vs Martin prelims live from MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas

By Parviz Iskenderov
Kyrone Davis walked away with the win on June 15, when he faced Elijah Garcia at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The pair battled it out on the top of the prelims leading to the PBC PPV action topped by Gervonta Davis vs Frank Martin.

The Monmouth County, New Jersey native took the victory by split decision. After 10 rounds at middleweight, two judges scored the fight 97-93 in favor of Davis, while one judge had 98-92 for Garcia.

Kyrone Davis made his first successful ring appearance for the year and secured the third win in a row. The Wilmington, Delaware-based 29-year-old improved to 19-3-1, 6 KOs.

Phoenix-based Elijah Garcia, who entered the ring undefeated, also fought for the first time this year. The 21-year-old southpaw of Glendale, Arizona dropped to 16-1, 13 KOs.

Get Davis vs Martin full fight card results.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

