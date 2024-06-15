Subscribe
Mark Magsayo drops Eduardo Ramirez in third round, wins by decision

Mark Magsayo bests Eduardo Ramirez on Davis vs Martin prelims live from MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas

By Parviz Iskenderov
Mark Magsayo came out on top on June 15, when he faced Eduardo Ramirez at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The bout was featured on the preliminary card leading to PBC PPV topped by Gervonta Davis vs Frank Martin.

The contest set to determine a top contender in the super featherweight division went a full distance. In the third round Magsayo scored a knockdown dropping Ramirez with a right hand that followed an uppercut. In the fifth round the latter’s mouthpiece went flying. In the third and fourth rounds, the referee warned both fighters to watch out for the accidental headbutts.

After 10 rounds, the scores were 97-92, 97-92 and 99-90, all in favor of the former WBC featherweight champion.

With the victory by unanimous decision, Valencia, California-based Mark Magsayo improved to 26-2, 17 KOs and secured his second win in a row. The 28-year-old native of Tagbilaran City, Philippines landed the vacant WBA Intercontinental 130 lbs title.

Mexico’s 31-year-old former world title challenger Eduardo Ramirez of Los Mochis, Sinaloa dropped to 28-4-3, 13 KOs.

Get Davis vs Martin full fight card results.

