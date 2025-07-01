UFC 318 fight promo: Holloway vs Poirier 3 – The Last Ride

The official promo video for UFC 318 is now streaming. The event features the old rivals Max Holloway and Dustin Poirier in their trilogy fight on July 19 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, LA.

The promo video titled “The Last Ride” previews the upcoming matchup, featuring highlight moments from their previous two fights. Poirier (30-9, 1 NC) came out victorious, defeating Holloway (26-8) on both occasions.

UFC 318 is set to see former interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier of Lafayette, Louisiana, in his final fight. Hawaii’s former featherweight champion Max Holloway brings his BMF belt to the ring and looks to take revenge for losses in their first two bouts.

The third fight between Holloway and Poirier is scheduled for five rounds at lightweight.