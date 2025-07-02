Angel Fierro vows to beat ‘ordinary fighter’ Isaac Cruz in rematch

Angel Fierro looks to take revenge on Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz on July 19 when the two fighters meet at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The all-Mexican showdown is featured on the undercard of Manny Pacquiao vs Mario Barrios.

Former champion Cruz (27-3-1, 18 KOs) defeated Fierro (23-3-2, 18 KOs) by unanimous decision in their first 10-round fight in February. The rematch is scheduled for 12 rounds at super lightweight.

Three weeks away from their second clash, 26-year-old Tijuana native Fierro says he has made changes and is ready to face and defeat his compatriot “Pitbull” Cruz. The latter – Mexico City’s 27-year-old – recently promised a beatdown.

“When I say something to him, like I did at that press conference, I follow through,” said Angel Fierro. “I promised I would show him that I’m elite and this fight will be more of the same. I have no respect for ‘Pitbull’ Cruz. He doesn’t intimidate me and he’s an ordinary fighter. He’s a human and he gets tired too. I stayed true to myself when I told him I’m coming for war.”

“It’s been a tough camp. I’ve never trained with this much intensity before. Robert Garcia and the whole team have been excellent. We’ve made changes to my sparring sessions and I believe we’re going to deliver a great result.”

“I’ve gone through changes physically, mentally, and nutritionally. It’s going to make me formidable. I’m in the best shape of my life and my diet is on point. I’m not worried about making weight and that’s how an elite fighter should come into a fight.”

“I’ve worked on myself and correcting the mistakes I made in the first fight that would have changed the outcome. Robert Garcia is very experienced, and I watched the fight with him to work on what I need to do to win this time.”

‘I will beat ‘Pitbull’ – no matter what’

“I didn’t keep my hands up 100% of the time like I needed to. That was the main mistake at the time. ‘Pitbull’ underestimated me – and still does – but I already showed him that I’m not a middling fighter. I proved I’m elite and now I’m working twice as hard.”

“At the beginning of the fight, people looked at me like I was a nobody. But by the halfway point, I felt a shift, and people were already seeing me as a big-time fighter. I felt like Rocky in Russia! I proved that I’m not just a talker. I’m a true Mexican… We’re two Mexicans with pride on the line, and looking to show who the next great Mexican boxing star will be. I’m fighting to bring honor to my country.”

“You’re going to see a different ‘Tashiro’ and it’s going to be an even better war than the first one. The fans will be on their feet from the very first round. I will beat ‘Pitbull’ – no matter what. He better prepare well, and I think he will, because deep down he knows what he’s up against.”

Atop the fight card, Manny Pacquiao (62-8-2, 39 KOs) of the Philippines takes on San Antonio’s Mario Barrios (29-2-1, 18 KOs). Pacquiao makes his ring return to challenge Barrios for his WBC welterweight title.

On the undercard, Coachella-based Sebastian Fundora (22-1-1, 14 KOs) defends his WBC super welterweight title in a rematch against former champion Tim Tszyu (23-2, 18 KOs) of Australia. Plus, a featherweight matchup pits two-division champion Brandon Figueroa (25-2-1, 19 KOs) of Weslaco, TX against former title challenger Joet Gonzalez (27-4, 15 KOs) of Glendora, CA.