Liam Paro vs Lindolfo Delgado: IBF orders eliminator for Hitchins’ 140-pound title

Former champion Liam Paro of Australia is expected to face Mexico’s Lindolfo Delgado in an eliminator for the IBF super lightweight title. The belt is currently held by Richardson Hitchins of Brooklyn, who dethroned Paro late last year.

Paro (26-1, 16 KOs) stopped Jonathan Navarro in five rounds in June and bounced back from a split decision defeat to Hitchins (20-0, 8 KOs). Delgado (23-0, 16 KOs) last fought in April, taking a majority decision over Elvis Rodriguez.

Hitchins made his first successful championship defense last month, defeating George Kambosos Jr. via stoppage in the eighth round.

Australian promotion No Limit Boxing announced on Tuesday that the International Boxing Federation (IBF) “officially ordered a world title eliminator between the Mackay southpaw and Mexico’s Lindolfo Delgado.”

“I’ve fought all over the world, but nothing compares to walking out in front of a packed Aussie crowd,” Liam Paro said. “That’s what I’ve always wanted – to come back, be a headline act in my own country, and fight for world titles right here at home.”

“I’ve proven this is my division, and I want to be world champion again – that’s the goal. I believe I’m at the top level, and I want to keep proving myself back there.”

“The bigger the names, the better. Whatever’s going to elevate my career, that’s what I’m here for. I’ve got the best team in the world, and I’ll keep fighting whoever they put in front of me.”

Also ordered Wilson vs Zaurbek 130-pound title eliminator

In addition, an IBF super featherweight title eliminator between Australia’s Liam Wilson (16-3, 8 KOs) and Sultan Zaurbek (20-0, 13 KOs) of Kazakhstan has also been ordered. If the fight goes ahead, the winner is expected to challenge newly crowned champion Eduardo Nunez (28-1, 27 KOs) of Mexico, who claimed the vacant title by unanimous decision against Masanori Rikiishi in May.

Former title challenger Wilson defeated Ayrton Osmar Gimenez in June and earned his third straight victory since suffering a defeat via seventh-round TKO against Oscar Valdez. Unbeaten Zaurbek scored a unanimous decision over Azinga Fuzile in April.

Both bouts are expected to take place in Australia in 2025.