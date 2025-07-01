Photos: Jack Catterall vs Harlem Eubank first Fight Week face-off

Kicking off Fight Week, Jack Catterall and Harlem Eubank went face-to-face. The two fighters square off in an all-British main event at AO Arena in Manchester, England on Saturday, July 5.

The contest pits former title challenger Catterall (30-2, 13 KOs) of Chorley, Lancashire against Eubank (21-0, 9 KOs) of Brighton, Sussex. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds at welterweight.

32-year-old southpaw Catterall looks to bounce back from a split decision defeat against Arnold Barboza Jr. in a championship bout in February. Unbeaten 31-year-old Eubank (21-0, 9 KOs) stopped Tyrone McKenna in the 10th round in March.

Jack Catterall on July 1, 2025, ahead of his boxing bout against Harlem Eubank at AO Arena in Manchester, England | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Jack Catterall and Harlem Eubank on July 1, 2025, ahead of their bout at AO Arena in Manchester, England | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Harlem Eubank on July 1, 2025, ahead of his boxing bout against Jack Catterall at AO Arena in Manchester, England | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Among the bouts featured on the Catterall vs Eubank undercard, former champion Joe Cordina (17-1, 9 KOs) of Wales takes on Mexico’s Jaret Gonzalez Quiroz (17-1, 13 KOs) at lightweight. Aqib Fiaz (13-1, 2 KOs) meets Alex Murphy (13-1), who replaced Michael Gomez Jnr. (21-2, 6 KOs), at super featherweight.

Pat Brown (2-0, 2 KOs) faces Lewis Oakford (6-2) at cruiserweight. William Crolla (8-0, 6 KOs) goes up against Scotland’s Fraser Wilkinson (11-2, 2 KOs) at super welterweight. Plus, former champion Skye Nicolson (12-1, 1 KO) of Australia and Bolivia’s Carla Camila Campos Gonzales (9-3, 8 KOs) clash at super bantamweight.