Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Photos: Jack Catterall vs Harlem Eubank first Fight Week face-off

Jack Catterall and Harlem Eubank battle it out on Saturday in Manchester, England

BoxingNewsPhotosTop Stories
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Jack Catterall ahead of his boxing bout against Harlem Eubank in Manchester, England
Jack Catterall on July 1, 2025, ahead of his boxing bout against Harlem Eubank at AO Arena in Manchester, England | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Kicking off Fight Week, Jack Catterall and Harlem Eubank went face-to-face. The two fighters square off in an all-British main event at AO Arena in Manchester, England on Saturday, July 5.

The contest pits former title challenger Catterall (30-2, 13 KOs) of Chorley, Lancashire against Eubank (21-0, 9 KOs) of Brighton, Sussex. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds at welterweight.

32-year-old southpaw Catterall looks to bounce back from a split decision defeat against Arnold Barboza Jr. in a championship bout in February. Unbeaten 31-year-old Eubank (21-0, 9 KOs) stopped Tyrone McKenna in the 10th round in March.

Jack Catterall ahead of his boxing bout against Harlem Eubank in Manchester, England
Jack Catterall on July 1, 2025, ahead of his boxing bout against Harlem Eubank at AO Arena in Manchester, England | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Jack Catterall ahead of his boxing bout against Harlem Eubank in Manchester, England
Jack Catterall on July 1, 2025, ahead of his boxing bout against Harlem Eubank at AO Arena in Manchester, England | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Jack Catterall and Harlem Eubank ahead of their boxing bout in Manchester, England
Jack Catterall and Harlem Eubank on July 1, 2025, ahead of their bout at AO Arena in Manchester, England | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Harlem Eubank and Jack Catterall ahead of their boxing bout in Manchester, England
Harlem Eubank and Jack Catterall on July 1, 2025, ahead of their bout at AO Arena in Manchester, England | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Jack Catterall and Harlem Eubank come face-to-face ahead of their boxing bout in Manchester, England
Jack Catterall and Harlem Eubank come face-to-face on July 1, 2025, ahead of their bout at AO Arena in Manchester, England | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Jack Catterall and Harlem Eubank come face-to-face ahead of their boxing bout in Manchester, England
Jack Catterall and Harlem Eubank come face-to-face on July 1, 2025, ahead of their bout at AO Arena in Manchester, England | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Jack Catterall and Harlem Eubank come face-to-face ahead of their boxing bout in Manchester, England
Jack Catterall and Harlem Eubank come face-to-face on July 1, 2025, ahead of their bout at AO Arena in Manchester, England | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Harlem Eubank ahead of his boxing bout against Jack Catterall in Manchester, England
Harlem Eubank on July 1, 2025, ahead of his boxing bout against Jack Catterall at AO Arena in Manchester, England | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Harlem Eubank ahead of his boxing bout against Jack Catterall in Manchester, England
Harlem Eubank on July 1, 2025, ahead of his boxing bout against Jack Catterall at AO Arena in Manchester, England | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Harlem Eubank ahead of his boxing bout against Jack Catterall in Manchester, England
Harlem Eubank on July 1, 2025, ahead of his boxing bout against Jack Catterall at AO Arena in Manchester, England | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Among the bouts featured on the Catterall vs Eubank undercard, former champion Joe Cordina (17-1, 9 KOs) of Wales takes on Mexico’s Jaret Gonzalez Quiroz (17-1, 13 KOs) at lightweight. Aqib Fiaz (13-1, 2 KOs) meets Alex Murphy (13-1), who replaced Michael Gomez Jnr. (21-2, 6 KOs), at super featherweight.

Pat Brown (2-0, 2 KOs) faces Lewis Oakford (6-2) at cruiserweight. William Crolla (8-0, 6 KOs) goes up against Scotland’s Fraser Wilkinson (11-2, 2 KOs) at super welterweight. Plus, former champion Skye Nicolson (12-1, 1 KO) of Australia and Bolivia’s Carla Camila Campos Gonzales (9-3, 8 KOs) clash at super bantamweight.

Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2025 FIGHTMAG. All Rights Reserved.