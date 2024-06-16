Carlos Adames bests Terrell Gausha by decision to retain title

Carlos Adames successfully defended his world title against Terrell Gausha live from MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on June 15. The pair squared off in the PBC PPV on Prime Video opener leading to Gervonta Davis vs Frank Martin.

Adames came out victorious by unanimous decision. After 12 rounds at middleweight, two judges scored the fight 118-110, 118-110, and one judge had 119-109, all in favor of the WBC 160-pound champion of the Dominican Republic.

With the victory, Carlos Adames improved to 24-1, 18 KOs and made the first successful defense of his title. The Washington Heights, New York-based 30-year-old was elevated to a full champion in May, after Jermall Charlo was stripped of the belt following the DWI arrest. The Comendador, Dominican Republic native previously held and successfully defended the interim WBC middleweight strap.

Terrell Gausha of Cleveland, Ohio dropped to 24-4-1, 12 KOs, which snapped his two-fight winning streak. The 2012 U.S. Olympian didn’t succeed in his second attempt to lift one of four major belts. Back in October 2017, the Encino, California-based 36-year-old challenged Erislandy Lara for the WBA 154-pound title, but fell short also dropping a unanimous decision.

Get Davis vs Martin full fight card results.