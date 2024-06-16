David Benavidez lifts interim 175 lbs title by decision against Oleksandr Gvozdyk

David Benavidez successfully debuted in his new weight class on June 15, when he faced Oleksandr Gvozdyk at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The light heavyweight bout served as the co-feature to Gervonta Davis vs Frank Martin headlining PBC PPV on Prime Video.

Two-time super middleweight champion Benavidez of Phoenix and former light heavyweight champion Gvozdyk of Ukraine battled it out for the interim WBC 175-pound title. The scheduled for 12 rounds championship bout went the full distance. In the end, the scores were 116-112, 117-111 and 119-109, all in favor of the representative of the country-host.

With the victor by unanimous decision, David Benavidez earned his first belt at 175 lbs, improved to 29-0, 24 KOs and remained undefeated. The 27-year-old said that in the lead up to the fight, he sustained a cut and a hand injury.

Oleksandr Gvozdyk dropped to 20-2, 16 KOs. The Oxnard, California-based 37-year-old got his three-fight winning streak snapped.

