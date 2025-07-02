Subscribe
UFC 321 confirmed for October in Abu Dhabi, following Fight Night in July

UFC 321 PPV joins UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs de Ridder in Abu Dhabi, marking the promotion's second visit to the UAE in 2025

By Parviz Iskenderov
UFC Octagon setup at the arena before fight night
UFC Octagon setup at RAC Arena in Perth, Australia, on August 18, 2024 | FIGHTMAG
The location and date for UFC 321 are confirmed as the Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on October 25. The event marks the promotion’s second visit to the UAE in 2025.

The UFC 321 PPV card follows UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs de Ridder, taking place at the same venue on July 26. The official announcement was made on Tuesday.

“The much-anticipated return of Abu Dhabi Showdown Week, headlined by UFC® 321, promises an unforgettable celebration of the very best in combat sports and live entertainment,” reads the announcement. “The week is one of the most anticipated on the UFC calendar, filled with international championship talent and high-stakes action.”

The Fight Night card in Abu Dhabi this month is headlined by a middleweight bout between New Zealand-Australian former champion Robert Whittaker (26-8) and Reinier de Ridder (20-2) of the Netherlands. The main event for UFC 321 is yet to be set.

Tickets for UFC 321 go on sale Friday, July 25, via Ticketmaster.ae. Additionally, UFC Fight Club generally provides early ticket access.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

