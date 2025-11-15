UFC 322 live results: Islam Makhachev defeats Jack Della Maddalena to claim title

UFC 322 features Jack Della Maddalena vs Islam Makhachev, live from Madison Square Garden in New York City on Saturday, November 15. Della Maddalena puts his welterweight title on the line.

Australia’s newly crowned champion Della Maddalena (18-2) makes the first defense of his 170-pound belt that he claimed against Belal Muhammad in May. Former lightweight champion Makhachev (27-1) aims to become a two-division champion, following four successful defenses of his 155-pound strap.

Advertisement

The co-main event is a flyweight title fight between champion Valentina Shevchenko (25-4-1) of Kyrgyzstan and Zhang Weili (26-3) of China. Shevchenko makes the second defense of her 125-pound title during her second reign. Two-time 115-pound champion Weili looks to conquer her second division.

Also on the card is a pair of welterweight matchups, as Philadelphia’s Sean Brady (18-1) faces Michael Morales (18-0) of Ecuador, and Leon Edwards (22-5) of England meets Carlos Prates (22-7) of Brazil. In the PPV opener, Beneil Dariush (23-6-1) of Yorba Linda, California, and France’s Benoit Saint Denis (15-3) clash at a 157.2-pound catchweight, as Dariush missed the lightweight limit.

UFC 322 results

Get UFC 322 full fight card results below.

Main card

Islam Makhachev def. Jack Della Maddalena by unanimous decision (50-45, 50-45, 50-45) – wins UFC welterweight title

Valentina Shevchenko def. Zhang Weili by unanimous decision (50-45, 50-45, 50-45) – retains UFC flyweight title

Michael Morales def. Sean Brady TKO (punches, R1, 3:27)

Carlos Prates def. Leon Edwards by KO (punches, R2, 1:28) | Watch video

Benoit Saint Denis def. Beneil Dariush by KO (punch, R1, 0:16)

Prelims

Bo Nickal def. Rodolfo Vieira by KO (R3, 2:24) | Watch video

Gregory Rodrigues def. Roman Kopylov by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Erin Blanchfield def. Tracy Cortez by submission (rear-naked choke, R2, 4:44) | Watch video

Ethyn Ewing def. Malcolm Wellmaker by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Early prelims

Kyle Daukaus def. Gerald Meerschaert by submission (D’Arce choke, R1, 0:50)

Pat Sabatini def. Chepe Mariscal by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Fatima Kline def. Angela Hill by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-26, 29-28)

Baysangur Susurkaev def. Eric McConico by KO (punch, R3, 1:38)

Matheus Camilo def. Viacheslav Borshchev by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

UFC 322 live blog November 16, 2025 12:06 AM EST UFC 322 post-fight press conference The UFC 322 post-fight press conference wraps up the event. November 16, 2025 12:05 AM EST Makhachev defeats Della Maddalena to become two-weight champion Islam Makhachev defeats Jack Della Maddalena by unanimous decision, with all three judges scoring the fight 50-45.



With the win, Makhachev, who previously held the lightweight champion, becomes a two-division UFC champion, adding the welterweight title to his collection.



Della Maddalena loses the title in his first defense. November 15, 2025 11:30 PM EST Main Event: Jack Della Maddalena vs Islam Makhachev It’s time for the UFC 322 main event, as Australia’s Jack Della Maddalena makes the first defense of his welterweight title against former lightweight champion Islam Makhachev, who looks to capture a belt in his second weight class. November 15, 2025 11:03 PM EST Valentina Shevchenko defeats. Zhang Weili by decision to retain title Valentina Shevchenko defeats Zhang Weili by unanimous decision to retain her UFC flyweight title. All three judges scored the fight 50-45. November 15, 2025 10:25 PM EST Michael Morales TKOs Sean Brady in first round Another stoppage with punches at welterweight, as Michael Morales defeats Sean Brady by second-round TKO. The stoppage came at 3:27 of the round. November 15, 2025 10:23 PM EST Carlos Prates KOs Leon Edwards in second round Carlos Prates knocks out Leon Edwards in the second round with punches at welterweight. The stoppage came at 1:28. November 15, 2025 9:45 PM EST Benoit Saint Denis KOs Beneil Dariush in 16 seconds The main card opener ends quickly, as Benoit Saint Denis knocks out Beneil Dariush with an overhand left in just 16 seconds. November 15, 2025 8:57 PM EST Bo Nickal KOs Rodolfo Vieira in third round with head kick Rounding out the prelims, Bo Nickal defeats Rodolfo Vieira by third-round knockout with a head kick. The official time was 2:24 of the round. November 15, 2025 8:40 PM EST Gregory Rodrigues defeats Roman Kopylov by decision Gregory Rodrigues defeats Roman Kopylov by unanimous decision at middleweight. The judges scored the fight 30-27, 30-27, and 29-28. November 15, 2025 8:08 PM EST Erin Blanchfield submits Tracy Cortez in second round Erin Blanchfield defeats Tracy Cortez by submission with a rear-naked choke. The flyweight bout was halted at 4:44 into the second round. November 15, 2025 7:43 PM EST Ethyn Ewing defeats Malcolm Wellmaker by decision The first preliminary bout goes the distance, as Ethyn Ewing defeats Malcolm Wellmaker by unanimous decision at featherweight. The judges scored it 30-27, 29-28, and 29-28.



Ewing took the fight on short notice replacing Cody Haddon. With the win, he made his successful UFC debut. November 15, 2025 7:14 PM EST Kyle Daukaus submits Gerald Meerschaert in first round Wrapping up the early prelims, Kyle Daukaus defeats Gerald Meerschaert by first-round submission with a D’Arce choke. The middleweight bout was halted 50 seconds into the round. November 15, 2025 6:54 PM EST Pat Sabatini defeats Chepe Mariscal by decision Pat Sabatini defeats Chepe Mariscal by unanimous decision at featherweight. All three scores were 30-27. November 15, 2025 6:37 PM EST Fatima Kline defeats Angela Hill by decision Fatima Kline defeats Angela Hill by unanimous decision at strawweight. The judges scored it 30-27, 30-26, and 29-28. November 15, 2025 5:52 PM EST Baysangur Susurkaev KOs Eric McConico in third round Baysangur Susurkaev defeats Eric McConico by third-round knockout at middleweight. The stoppage came at 1:38 of the round. November 15, 2025 5:30 PM EST Matheus Camilo defeats Viacheslav Borshchev by decision In the event opener, Matheus Camilo of Brazil defeats Viacheslav Borshchev at lightweight. The judges scored the fight 30-27, 30-27, and 29-28. November 15, 2025 4:45 PM EST Face-off: Jack Della Maddalena vs Islam Makhachev Here’s another angle as Jack Della Maddalena and Islam Makhachev come face-to-face during the UFC 322 ceremonial weigh-ins.



The fights start at the top of the hour. November 15, 2025 2:52 PM EST JDM vs Islam: FINAL Face-Off In case you missed it, check out the final face-off between Jack Della Maddalena and Islam Makhachev. November 15, 2025 1:34 PM EST The AI Behind the Octagon How IBM watsonx Powers UFC. November 14, 2025 11:01 PM EST UFC 322: How to watch and start time UFC 322 airs live on ESPN+ in the U.S. and Kayo in Australia. The main card starts at 10:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. AEDT, following the prelims, which begin at 8:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. AEDT. The early prelims start at 6:00 p.m. ET / 10:00 a.m. AEDT.