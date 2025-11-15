UFC 322 live results: Islam Makhachev defeats Jack Della Maddalena to claim title

UFC 322 features Jack Della Maddalena vs Islam Makhachev, live from Madison Square Garden in New York City on Saturday, November 15. Della Maddalena puts his welterweight title on the line.
Australia’s newly crowned champion Della Maddalena (18-2) makes the first defense of his 170-pound belt that he claimed against Belal Muhammad in May. Former lightweight champion Makhachev (27-1) aims to become a two-division champion, following four successful defenses of his 155-pound strap.
The co-main event is a flyweight title fight between champion Valentina Shevchenko (25-4-1) of Kyrgyzstan and Zhang Weili (26-3) of China. Shevchenko makes the second defense of her 125-pound title during her second reign. Two-time 115-pound champion Weili looks to conquer her second division.
Also on the card is a pair of welterweight matchups, as Philadelphia’s Sean Brady (18-1) faces Michael Morales (18-0) of Ecuador, and Leon Edwards (22-5) of England meets Carlos Prates (22-7) of Brazil. In the PPV opener, Beneil Dariush (23-6-1) of Yorba Linda, California, and France’s Benoit Saint Denis (15-3) clash at a 157.2-pound catchweight, as Dariush missed the lightweight limit.
UFC 322 results
Get UFC 322 full fight card results below.
Main card
- Islam Makhachev def. Jack Della Maddalena by unanimous decision (50-45, 50-45, 50-45) – wins UFC welterweight title
- Valentina Shevchenko def. Zhang Weili by unanimous decision (50-45, 50-45, 50-45) – retains UFC flyweight title
- Michael Morales def. Sean Brady TKO (punches, R1, 3:27)
- Carlos Prates def. Leon Edwards by KO (punches, R2, 1:28) | Watch video
- Benoit Saint Denis def. Beneil Dariush by KO (punch, R1, 0:16)
Prelims
- Bo Nickal def. Rodolfo Vieira by KO (R3, 2:24) | Watch video
- Gregory Rodrigues def. Roman Kopylov by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
- Erin Blanchfield def. Tracy Cortez by submission (rear-naked choke, R2, 4:44) | Watch video
- Ethyn Ewing def. Malcolm Wellmaker by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
Early prelims
- Kyle Daukaus def. Gerald Meerschaert by submission (D’Arce choke, R1, 0:50)
- Pat Sabatini def. Chepe Mariscal by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
- Fatima Kline def. Angela Hill by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-26, 29-28)
- Baysangur Susurkaev def. Eric McConico by KO (punch, R3, 1:38)
- Matheus Camilo def. Viacheslav Borshchev by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
UFC 322 live blog
UFC 322 post-fight press conference
The UFC 322 post-fight press conference wraps up the event.
Makhachev defeats Della Maddalena to become two-weight champion
Islam Makhachev defeats Jack Della Maddalena by unanimous decision, with all three judges scoring the fight 50-45.
With the win, Makhachev, who previously held the lightweight champion, becomes a two-division UFC champion, adding the welterweight title to his collection.
Della Maddalena loses the title in his first defense.
Main Event: Jack Della Maddalena vs Islam Makhachev
It’s time for the UFC 322 main event, as Australia’s Jack Della Maddalena makes the first defense of his welterweight title against former lightweight champion Islam Makhachev, who looks to capture a belt in his second weight class.
Valentina Shevchenko defeats. Zhang Weili by decision to retain title
Valentina Shevchenko defeats Zhang Weili by unanimous decision to retain her UFC flyweight title. All three judges scored the fight 50-45.
Michael Morales TKOs Sean Brady in first round
Another stoppage with punches at welterweight, as Michael Morales defeats Sean Brady by second-round TKO. The stoppage came at 3:27 of the round.
Carlos Prates KOs Leon Edwards in second round
Carlos Prates knocks out Leon Edwards in the second round with punches at welterweight. The stoppage came at 1:28.
Benoit Saint Denis KOs Beneil Dariush in 16 seconds
The main card opener ends quickly, as Benoit Saint Denis knocks out Beneil Dariush with an overhand left in just 16 seconds.
Bo Nickal KOs Rodolfo Vieira in third round with head kick
Rounding out the prelims, Bo Nickal defeats Rodolfo Vieira by third-round knockout with a head kick. The official time was 2:24 of the round.
Gregory Rodrigues defeats Roman Kopylov by decision
Gregory Rodrigues defeats Roman Kopylov by unanimous decision at middleweight. The judges scored the fight 30-27, 30-27, and 29-28.
Erin Blanchfield submits Tracy Cortez in second round
Erin Blanchfield defeats Tracy Cortez by submission with a rear-naked choke. The flyweight bout was halted at 4:44 into the second round.
Ethyn Ewing defeats Malcolm Wellmaker by decision
The first preliminary bout goes the distance, as Ethyn Ewing defeats Malcolm Wellmaker by unanimous decision at featherweight. The judges scored it 30-27, 29-28, and 29-28.
Ewing took the fight on short notice replacing Cody Haddon. With the win, he made his successful UFC debut.
Kyle Daukaus submits Gerald Meerschaert in first round
Wrapping up the early prelims, Kyle Daukaus defeats Gerald Meerschaert by first-round submission with a D’Arce choke. The middleweight bout was halted 50 seconds into the round.
Pat Sabatini defeats Chepe Mariscal by decision
Pat Sabatini defeats Chepe Mariscal by unanimous decision at featherweight. All three scores were 30-27.
Fatima Kline defeats Angela Hill by decision
Fatima Kline defeats Angela Hill by unanimous decision at strawweight. The judges scored it 30-27, 30-26, and 29-28.
Baysangur Susurkaev KOs Eric McConico in third round
Baysangur Susurkaev defeats Eric McConico by third-round knockout at middleweight. The stoppage came at 1:38 of the round.
Matheus Camilo defeats Viacheslav Borshchev by decision
In the event opener, Matheus Camilo of Brazil defeats Viacheslav Borshchev at lightweight. The judges scored the fight 30-27, 30-27, and 29-28.
Face-off: Jack Della Maddalena vs Islam Makhachev
Here’s another angle as Jack Della Maddalena and Islam Makhachev come face-to-face during the UFC 322 ceremonial weigh-ins.
The fights start at the top of the hour.
JDM vs Islam: FINAL Face-Off
In case you missed it, check out the final face-off between Jack Della Maddalena and Islam Makhachev.
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UFC 322: How to watch and start time
UFC 322 airs live on ESPN+ in the U.S. and Kayo in Australia. The main card starts at 10:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. AEDT, following the prelims, which begin at 8:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. AEDT. The early prelims start at 6:00 p.m. ET / 10:00 a.m. AEDT.