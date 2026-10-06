Charlie Sheehy vs Gabriel Flores Jr leads Pacheco-Fulghum undercard

Charlie Sheehy faces Gabriel Flores Jr. in a lightweight bout on November 14 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. The contest is featured on the Pacheco vs Fulghum card, live on DAZN, TNT, and truTV.

San Francisco’s 28-year-old Sheehy (13-0, 8 KOs) makes his second ring appearance of the year. In his previous bout in May on the undercard of Foster vs Ford, he stopped Nike Theran in the ninth round.

Stockton’s 26-year-old Flores Jr. (27-3, 8 KOs) hasn’t fought since last December, when he lost a unanimous decision to Joe Cordina on the undercard of Pacheco vs Sadjo.

The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds, with the WBA Continental Gold title on the line.

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Also announced

Heavyweights David Adeleye (14-2, 13 KOs) and Alexander Flores (21-6-1, 19 KOs) clash in a 10-rounder for the WBA International title. Both fighters come off defeats.

London’s 29-year-old Adeleye returns to the ring after dropping a unanimous decision to Filip Hrgovic last August.

LA’s Flores, 36, lost his previous bout in April by fourth-round knockout against Andrii Novytskyi.

Also scheduled for the event are Newark’s super featherweight Zaquin Moses (8-0, 4 KOs), Sacramento’s middleweight Frank Espinoza (5-0, 5 KOs), and India’s super welterweight Nishant Dev (7-0, 5 KOs).

Their respective opponents, along with other bouts, are expected to be announced shortly.

Headlining the card, Los Angeles native Diego Pacheco (26-0, 19 KOs) defends his WBO International and WBC Silver super middleweight titles against Darius Fulghum (15-1-1, 13 KOs) of El Paso, Texas.