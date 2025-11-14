Video: UFC 322 ceremonial weigh-ins

Watch the video featuring the UFC 322 fighters as they step onto the scales and face off during the ceremonial weigh-ins ahead of their bouts this Saturday at MSG in New York.

In the main event, Australia’s Jack Della Maddalena makes the first defense of his 170-pound title against former lightweight champion Makhachev. In the co-main event, two-time 125-pound champion Valentina Shevchenko of Kyrgyzstan defends her belt against former two-time strawweight champion Zhang Weili of China.

The UFC 322 ceremonial weigh-ins follow the official weigh-in and final pre-fight press conference.