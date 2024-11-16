UFC 309 results: Jones vs Miocic

Jon Jones faces Stipe Miocic in the main event of UFC 309 live on ESPN+ PPV from Madison Square Garden in New York on November 16. The two-division champion of Rochester, NY makes the first defense of his heavyweight title. The former two-time 265-pound champion of Euclid, Ohio looks to regain the belt.

Albuquerque-based 37-year-old Jones (27-1, 1 NC) returns after over a year and half of layoff due to injury. 42-year-old Miocic (20-4) hasn’t fought since March 2021, when he lost the title against Francis Ngannou. The championship bout is scheduled for five rounds.

The co-main event is a rematch between former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira of Brazil and Michael Chandler of High Ridge, MO. Oliveira defeated Chandler by TKO in the second round in May 2021 and landed the vacant 155-pound strap.

Oliveira (34-10, 1 NC) is coming off the defeat by split decision against Arman Tsarukyan in April. Chandler (23-8) hasn’t fought in two years, and his scheduled fight against Conor McGregor (22-6) in June fell through.

UFC 309 fight card also features a middleweight bout between Paul Craig (17-8-1) of Scotland and Bo Nickal (6-0) of Rifle, CO. An-all Brazilian women’s flyweight contest pits Viviane Araujo (12-6) against Karine Silva (18-4). The PPV opener is a catchweight bout between Mauricio Ruffy (10-1) of Brazil and James Llontop (14-4) of Peru.

UFC 309: Jones vs Miocic results

Get UFC 309: Jones vs Miocic full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main card (10 pm ET / 7 pm PT)

Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic

Charles Oliveira vs. Michael Chandler

Bo Nickal vs. Paul Craig

Viviane Araujo vs. Karine Silva

Mauricio Ruffy vs. James Llontop

Prelims (8 pm ET / 5 pm PT)

Jonathan Martinez vs. Marcus McGhee

Chris Weidman vs. Eryk Anders

Jim Miller vs. Damon Jackson

David Onama vs. Roberto Romero

Early prelims (6 pm ET / 3 pm PT)