UFC 309 video: Ceremonial weigh-ins & fighter face-offs

UFC 309: Jones vs Miocic ceremonial weigh-ins

By Parviz Iskenderov
After officially weighing-in, the UFC 309 fighters hit the scales and come face off in front of fans at the ceremonial weigh-ins. The MMA event airs live on PPV from Madison Square Garden in New York City on November 16.

In the main event, Rochester’s two-division champion Jon Jones defends his heavyweight title against former two-time heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic of Euclid, Ohio. In the co-main event, former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira of Brazil meets Michael Chandler of High Ridge, MO in a rematch.

Also on the card, Bo Nickal of Rifle, CO takes on Paul Craig of Scotland at middleweight. Viviane Araujo and Karine Silva square off in an all-Brazilian contest at women’s flyweight. Plus, Mauricio Ruffy of Brazil goes up against James Llontop of Peru at lightweight.

UFC 309 ceremonial weigh-ins start at 5:00 pm ET / 2:00 pm PT.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

