Gary Russell Jr vs Hugo Castaneda tops Pacquiao-Barrios prelims

The bout between Gary Russell Jr and Hugo Castaneda headlines a three-fight preliminary card, leading into the Pacquiao vs Barrios four-fight PPV. The event airs live from MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on July 19. The pair battle it out in a 10-rounder at lightweight.

Former champion Russell (31-2, 18 KOs) steps through the ropes for the first time in almost three and a half years. The 37-year-old native of Washington, D.C. last fought in January 2022, when he dropped his WBC featherweight title by majority decision to Mark Magsayo.

“I’m so glad to be back on this great event on July 19 in Las Vegas,” Russell said. “I’m ready to shake off the dust and entertain by doing what I love. Make sure you tune in to see me do my thing.”

Castaneda (15-2-1, 11 KOs) of Mexico makes his second ring appearance of the year and also looks to return to winning ways. In his previous outing in April, the Alamo, Texas-based 23-year-old suffered a defeat via fourth-round TKO against Demler Zamora.

“This is a huge opportunity for me and I’m coming to take full advantage of it,” Castaneda said. “I know that I’m facing a great fighter who’s accomplished a lot, but I have everything it takes to get the victory. I’m training hard to be at my best and show everyone what I can do on July 19.”

Among other Pacquiao vs Barrios free prelims on Prime Video, Mexico’s Alan David Picasso Romero (31-0-1, 17 KOs) and Kyonosuke Kameda (15-4-2, 9 KOs) of Japan battle it out in a 10-rounder at super bantamweight. Plus, former champion Mark Magsayo (27-2, 18 KOs) of the Philippines returns against Mexico’s Jorge Mata Cuellar (21-2-2, 13 KOs) in a 10-rounder at super featherweight.

Atop the fight card, live on pay-per-view, former champion Manny Pacquiao (62-8-2, 39 KOs) of the Philippines returns to the ring to challenge San Antonio’s Mario Barrios (29-2-1, 18 KOs) for his WBC welterweight title. In the co-main event, Coachella-based Sebastian Fundora (22-1-1, 14 KOs) defends his WBC super welterweight strap in a rematch against Australia’s former champion Tim Tszyu (23-2, 18 KOs).

Also on the card is a featherweight bout between two-division champion Brandon Figueroa (25-2-1, 19 KOs) of Weslaco, TX and former title challenger Joet Gonzalez (27-4, 15 KOs) of Glendora, CA. Plus, former champion Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz (27-3-1, 18 KOs) meets Angel Fierro (23-3-2, 18 KOs) in an all-Mexican rematch at super lightweight.

The current Pacquiao vs Barrios lineup is as follows:

Main card

Mario Barrios vs. Manny Pacquiao – Barrios’ WBC welterweight title

Sebastian Fundora vs. Tim Tszyu – Fundora’s WBC super welterweight title

Isaac Cruz vs. Angel Fierro

Brandon Figueroa vs. Joet Gonzalez

Prelims