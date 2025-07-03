Mark Magsayo faces Jorge Mata Cuellar on Pacquiao vs Barrios prelims

Former champion Mark Magsayo returns to the ring on July 19 when he faces Jorge Mata Cuellar at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The two fighters square off in a 10-round bout at super featherweight. The contest is featured on the free prelims on Prime Video, leading into the Pacquiao vs Barrios PPV.

Magsayo (27-2, 18 KOs) of the Philippines aims for his fourth straight victory since suffering a unanimous decision defeat to Brandon Figueroa in March 2023. In his previous outing last December, the Las Vegas-based 30-year-old knocked out Bryan Mercado in the second round.

“It’s an incredible feeling to be back fighting on the undercard of my idol Manny Pacquiao for a second time,” Mark Magsayo said. “I’m extremely grateful to my whole team for the opportunity. It’s surreal to be training and fighting alongside Manny every day. It brings back memories of being eight years old and watching him fight for the first time.”

“Even with all of this, I’m locked in on my goal of becoming a two-division world champion. I can’t wait to step into the ring and give the fans an exciting fight. I feel great at this weight and I know that I’m facing a tough Mexican fighter. We’re both going to be ready to give the fans fireworks on July 19.”

Stepping through the ropes for the first time this year, Magsayo takes on Mexico’s Cuellar (21-2-2, 13 KOs), who is riding a five-fight winning streak. The 24-year-old makes his U.S. and international debut after defeating compatriot Diego Andrade Chavez by unanimous decision in April.

“This is going to be another great toe-to-toe Mexico vs Philippines battle,” Jorge Mata Cuellar said. “I’m extremely motivated to be facing a former champion like Magsayo on a huge event headlined by Manny Pacquiao. On July 19, I’ll leave it all in the ring and give the fans a fight that they’re going to love.”

Also announced for the Pacquiao vs Barrios prelims is a 10-round lightweight bout between former champion Gary Russell Jr. (31-2, 18 KOs) of Washington, D.C. and Hugo Castaneda (15-2-1, 11 KOs) of Mexico. Plus, Alan David Picasso Romero (31-0-1, 17 KOs) of Mexico and Kyonosuke Kameda (15-4-2, 9 KOs) of Japan clash in a 10-round matchup at super bantamweight.

Atop the PPV card, former champion Manny Pacquiao (62-8-2, 39 KOs) of the Philippines makes his ring return against San Antonio’s defending WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios (29-2-1, 18 KOs). The co-feature is a rematch between Coachella-based reigning WBC super welterweight champion Sebastian Fundora (22-1-1, 14 KOs) and former champion Tim Tszyu (23-2, 18 KOs) of Australia.