UFC 317 highlights: Full fight card in slow motion

UFC 317 highlight in slow motion rewinds an 11-fight card, featuring three knockouts, three submissions, and five decisions that determined the night’s winners. The event aired live this past Saturday, live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, during the 13th annual International Fight Week.

In the main event, Georgian-Spanish former featherweight champion Ilia Topuria (17-0) knocked out Brazil’s former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira (35-11, 1 NC) in the first round to win the vacant 155-pound title. In the co-main event, Alexandre Pantoja (30-5) of Brazil successfully defended his flyweight title for the fourth time, submitting New Zealand’s Kai Kara-France (25-12, 1 NC) in the third round.

Among other UFC 317 results, Joshua Van (15-2) of Myanmar defeated Brandon Royval (17-7) of Denver, CO by unanimous decision at flyweight with scores of 29-28, 29-28, and 30-27. Beneil Dariush (23-6-1) took a unanimous decision over Brazil’s Renato Moicano (20-6-1) at lightweight, with judges scoring it 29-28, 29-28, 29-28. Plus, Las Vegas native Payton Talbott (10-1) earned a 29-28 decision across the board against Felipe Lima (14-2) of Brazil at bantamweight.