Video: Jon Jones knocks out Stipe Miocic with spin kick & punches at UFC 309

Jon Jones was on top in his Octagon return after more than a year and a half of layoff, defeating Stipe Miocic at UFC 309 on November 16. The pair squared off atop the PPV card live from Madison Square Garden in New York.

Jones claimed the win by knockout, dropping Miocic with a spinning back kick to the body, followed by punches. Referee Herb Dean stopped the fight at 4 minutes and 29 seconds into the third round.

On his way to victory, the 37-year-old native of Rochester, NY looked fresher and faster than his 42-year-old opponent of Euclid, Ohio. The latter was also making his return, stepping inside the MMA cage for the first since March 2021.

Jon Jones improved to 28-1, 1 NC and secured his sixth win in a row. The Albuquerque, NM-based former light heavyweight champion made the first successful defense of his heavyweight title.

In his post-fight interview with Joe Rogan, Jon Jones was asked whether he planned to retire or if he would face either of two potential opponents. These included fellow two-division champion and current light heavyweight titleholder Alex Pereira (12-2) of Brazil, or interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall (15-3) of England.

“As far as my future in the Octagon, I decided that maybe I will not retire,” Jon Jones said. “I have some conversations to have with Dana and Hunter, and we have some negotiating to do. And if everything goes right, maybe we’ll give you guys what you want to see.

“I know that we have options. So I’m just going to see what Uncle Dana wants and what Uncle Hunter wants, and you guys will hear about it soon I’m sure.”

Stipe Miocic dropped to 20-5. Post-fight, the former two-time 265-pound champion announced his retirement.

“I’m done. I’m hanging them [gloves] up. I’m retiring.”

In the UFC 309 co-main event, Brazil’s former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira (35-10, 1 NC) defeated Michael Chandler (24-8) of High Ridge, MO by unanimous decision in a rematch. After five rounds, the scores were 49-46, 49-46 and 49-45.