The Fight Life returns for Season 2 with Davis, Mayer, Mason & more

The Fight Life returns for its second season on ESPN+ on Monday, July 7. After debuting last fall, the five new episodes feature Keyshawn Davis, Mikaela Mayer, Jared Anderson, Jaime Munguia, Abdullah Mason and Emiliano Vargas.

The series chronicles a year in the lives of six Top Rank boxers as they prepare for their respective bouts and step through the ropes.

The first episode, titled “Legacy Begins,” premieres July 7 and covers Keyshawn Davis and his fight against Gustavo Lemos, which led to a title shot against Denys Berinchyk. Episode 2, “Road to Redemption,” on July 8 features Mikaela Mayer challenging Sandy Ryan in her attempt to become a two-weight champion.

The third episode, “The Weight of Greatness,” on July 9 features Jared Anderson and his knockout loss to Martin Bakole. Episode 4, airing July 10, covers “Tijuana Warrior” Jaime Munguia and his knockout defeat to Bruno Surace.

Episode 5, titled “Next in Line,” premieres July 11 and follows unbeaten rising contenders Emiliano Vargas and Abdullah Mason.

The ESPN Original Series The Fight Life is produced by ESPN in association with Words + Pictures and Top Rank. The first season featured Tyson Fury, Naoya Inoue, Seniesa Estrada, Teofimo Lopez, and Josh Taylor.