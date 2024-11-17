UFC 309 video: Oban Elliott knocks out Bassil Hafez in third round

Oban Elliott secured his eighth straight victory on November 16, when he faced Bassil Hafez at UFC 309: Jones vs Miocic. The welterweight bout was featured on the early preliminary card live from Madison Square Garden in New York.

The Welsh mixed martial artist claimed the win by knockout dropping his opponent of Philadelphia, PA with a big right hand and finished him with more punches on the ground. Referee Marc Goddard stopped the fight at 40 seconds into the third round.

26-year-old Oban Elliott improved to 11-2. The Dana Whiter’s Contender Series alumni earned his third victory inside the UFC Octagon.

32-year-old Bassil Hafez dropped to 9-4-1.