UFC 309 video: Ramiz Brahimaj KO’s Mickey Gall in first round with punches

Ramiz Brahimaj returns to winning ways, Mickey Gall suffers fourth straight defeat

By Parviz Iskenderov
Ramiz Brahimaj emerged victorious on November 16 against Mickey Gall at UFC 309: Jones vs Miocic at Madison Square Garden in New York. The pair squared off atop the early prelims in the scheduled for three rounds welterweight bout that didn’t go the distance.

The Bronx native claimed the win by knockout dropping his opponent of Green Brook, New Jersey with an overhand right during an exchange. Referee Kevin MacDonald called it a day at 2 minutes and 55 seconds into the first round.

With the victory, Ramiz Brahimaj improved to 11-5 and rebounded from the defeat by unanimous decision against Themba Gorimbo in May. Mickey Gall dropped to 7-7 and lost his fourth fight in a row.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

