UFC 309 video: Jim Miller submits Damon Jackson in first round

Jim Miller forces Damon Jackson to tap via guillotine choke

By Parviz Iskenderov
Jim Miller returned to winning ways on November 16, when he faced Damon Jackson at UFC 309: Jones vs Miocic. The pair battled it out on the preliminary card live from Madison Square Garden in New York.

The lightweight bout didn’t go the distance. The Sparta Township, New Jersey native defeated his opponent of Durant, Oklahoma by submission forcing him to tap via guillotine choke. The official time was 2:44 into the first round.

With the victory, Jim Miller improved to 38-18, 1 NC. The 41-year-old rebounded from the defeat by unanimous decision against King Green in April.

Damon Jackson dropped to 23-8-1, 1 NC. The 36-year-old lost his second fight in a row.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

