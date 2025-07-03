Gloves Off previews Pacquiao’s return against Barrios & Fundora vs Tszyu rematch

Gloves Off previews Manny Pacquiao’s ring return against Mario Barrios and a rematch between Sebastian Fundora and Tim Tszyu. The trailer hit the stream on Wednesday, with the two-episode series premiering on Prime Video on July 3.

Episode 1 features 46-year-old Pacquiao (62-8-2, 39 KOs) of the Philippines, who makes his return to the ring looking to once again win a world title. The eight-division champion and international hall of famer challenges 29-year-old Barrios (29-2-1, 18 KOs) of San Antonio, TX, who puts his WBC welterweight belt on the line. The two fighters battle it out on July 19 at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Episode 2 previews a championship rematch between Coachella-based Sebastian Fundora (22-1-1, 14 KOs) and Tim Tszyu (23-2, 18 KOs) of Australia. The contest serves as the co-feature to Pacquiao vs Barrios. Fundora defends his WBC welterweight title after defeating former champion Tszyu by split decision in their first fight last March.

Narrated by Barry Pepper, Gloves Off: Pacquiao vs Barrios goes behind the scenes with the fighters – their lives, families, and training – in the lead-up to the championship action inside the boxing ring.