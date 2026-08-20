Liz Carmouche vs Jena Bishop 2 headlines PFL Chicago in October

The rematch between Liz Carmouche and Jena Bishop headlines a PFL card on Friday, October 16, at Wintrust Arena in Chicago.

San Diego’s Carmouche (26-8) defeated Bishop (11-3) of St. Charles, Missouri, by third-round TKO in the final of last year’s tournament at PFL 9.

Their second fight is to crown the inaugural PFL flyweight champion.

The card will be broadcast live on ESPN2.

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“Chicago has become an important market for PFL, and we’re excited to return with another championship event for our fans,” PFL CEO John Martin said via a press release on Wednesday.

“The inaugural PFL Women’s Flyweight World Championship is another milestone for our organization and a testament to the incredible talent competing across our roster. Liz Carmouche and Jena Bishop have already proven they’re among the very best in the world, and there’s no better stage than Chicago to crown the first champion in this division.”

Both Carmouche and Bishop were in action at PFL San Diego in June.

Carmouche defeated Viviane Araujo by second-round guillotine choke submission.

Bishop defeated Ariane Lipski da Silva by first-round armbar submission.

Other bouts for the PFL Chicago card are expected to be announced shortly.