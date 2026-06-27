PFL San Diego live results: AJ McKee faces Salamat Isbulaev

PFL: McKee vs Isbulaev airs live tonight, Saturday, June 27, from Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California.

The main event is a featherweight bout between former Bellator champion AJ McKee and unbeaten Salamat Isbulaev.

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McKee (24-2) of Long Beach, California, comes off a decision victory over Adam Borics in March in Madrid.

Isbulaev (10-0) of Kazakhstan aims for his second win in the PFL after stopping Jesus Pinedo in the first round in February in Dubai.

Also on the card is a flyweight bout between San Diego’s Liz Carmouche (25-8) and Viviane Araujo (14-7) of Brazil.

A lightweight matchup pits Alexandr Shabliy (24-4) against Alfie Davis (20-6-1) of England.

Plus, Abraham Bably (8-2) of England and Australia’s Rob Wilkinson (19-5) square off at light heavyweight.

The scheduled lightweight contest between Gamid Khizriev (4-0) and Scotland’s Lorenzo Parente (4-0) is no longer featured on the card.

See the current fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

How to watch: PFL San Diego streams live on ESPN 2 at 10:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. PT, following the prelims on ESPN+ at 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT.

PFL San Diego results

Main Card (10:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. PT)

AJ McKee vs. Salamat Isbulaev

Liz Carmouche vs. Viviane Araujo

Alexandr Shabliy vs. Alfie Davis

Abraham Bably vs. Rob Wilkinson

Prelims (8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT)

Khasan Magomedsharipov vs. Joshua Weems

Ariane Lipski da Silva vs. Jena Bishop

Justin Wetzell vs. Sarvarjon Khamidov

Shannon Clark vs. Ilara Joanne

Cobey Fehr vs. Daniel Bzdigian

PFL San Diego live blog June 27, 2026 12:02 AM EDT Best Finishes Watch some of the best finishes from fighters competing at PFL San Diego.