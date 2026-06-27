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PFL San Diego live results: AJ McKee faces Salamat Isbulaev

PFL San Diego features former Bellator featherweight champion AJ McKee facing Salamat Isbulaev

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By Parviz Iskenderov
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AJ McKee and Salamat Isbulaev at the PFL San Diego weigh-in
AJ McKee and Salamat Isbulaev at the weigh-in in San Diego, California, on June 26, 2026. Photo by PFL
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PFL: McKee vs Isbulaev airs live tonight, Saturday, June 27, from Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California.

The main event is a featherweight bout between former Bellator champion AJ McKee and unbeaten Salamat Isbulaev.

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  • McKee (24-2) of Long Beach, California, comes off a decision victory over Adam Borics in March in Madrid.
  • Isbulaev (10-0) of Kazakhstan aims for his second win in the PFL after stopping Jesus Pinedo in the first round in February in Dubai.

Also on the card is a flyweight bout between San Diego’s Liz Carmouche (25-8) and Viviane Araujo (14-7) of Brazil.

A lightweight matchup pits Alexandr Shabliy (24-4) against Alfie Davis (20-6-1) of England.

Plus, Abraham Bably (8-2) of England and Australia’s Rob Wilkinson (19-5) square off at light heavyweight.

  • The scheduled lightweight contest between Gamid Khizriev (4-0) and Scotland’s Lorenzo Parente (4-0) is no longer featured on the card.

See the current fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

  • How to watch: PFL San Diego streams live on ESPN 2 at 10:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. PT, following the prelims on ESPN+ at 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT.

PFL San Diego results

Main Card (10:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. PT)

  • AJ McKee vs. Salamat Isbulaev
  • Liz Carmouche vs. Viviane Araujo
  • Alexandr Shabliy vs. Alfie Davis
  • Abraham Bably vs. Rob Wilkinson

Prelims (8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT)

  • Khasan Magomedsharipov vs. Joshua Weems
  • Ariane Lipski da Silva vs. Jena Bishop
  • Justin Wetzell vs. Sarvarjon Khamidov
  • Shannon Clark vs. Ilara Joanne
  • Cobey Fehr vs. Daniel Bzdigian

PFL San Diego live blog

Best Finishes

Watch some of the best finishes from fighters competing at PFL San Diego.

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Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

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