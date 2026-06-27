PFL San Diego live results: AJ McKee faces Salamat Isbulaev

PFL: McKee vs Isbulaev airs live tonight, Saturday, June 27, from Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California.
The main event is a featherweight bout between former Bellator champion AJ McKee and unbeaten Salamat Isbulaev.
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- McKee (24-2) of Long Beach, California, comes off a decision victory over Adam Borics in March in Madrid.
- Isbulaev (10-0) of Kazakhstan aims for his second win in the PFL after stopping Jesus Pinedo in the first round in February in Dubai.
Also on the card is a flyweight bout between San Diego’s Liz Carmouche (25-8) and Viviane Araujo (14-7) of Brazil.
A lightweight matchup pits Alexandr Shabliy (24-4) against Alfie Davis (20-6-1) of England.
Plus, Abraham Bably (8-2) of England and Australia’s Rob Wilkinson (19-5) square off at light heavyweight.
- The scheduled lightweight contest between Gamid Khizriev (4-0) and Scotland’s Lorenzo Parente (4-0) is no longer featured on the card.
See the current fight card and stay tuned for live results below.
- How to watch: PFL San Diego streams live on ESPN 2 at 10:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. PT, following the prelims on ESPN+ at 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT.
PFL San Diego results
Main Card (10:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. PT)
- AJ McKee vs. Salamat Isbulaev
- Liz Carmouche vs. Viviane Araujo
- Alexandr Shabliy vs. Alfie Davis
- Abraham Bably vs. Rob Wilkinson
Prelims (8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT)
- Khasan Magomedsharipov vs. Joshua Weems
- Ariane Lipski da Silva vs. Jena Bishop
- Justin Wetzell vs. Sarvarjon Khamidov
- Shannon Clark vs. Ilara Joanne
- Cobey Fehr vs. Daniel Bzdigian
PFL San Diego live blog
Best Finishes
Watch some of the best finishes from fighters competing at PFL San Diego.
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