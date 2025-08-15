PFL 9 live results: Alfie Davis faces Gadzhi Rabadanov in Charlotte, NC

Following the eighth round, PFL 9 continues the 2025 World Tournament Finals on August 15, live from Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, NC. The fight card features three championship bouts in the lightweight, women’s flyweight, and bantamweight divisions.
In the main event, Alfie Davis (19-5-1) of the UK faces Gadzhi Rabadanov (26-4-2) at lightweight. In the co-main event, Jena Bishop (9-2) of St. Charles, MO meets Liz Carmouche (24-8) of San Diego, CA at flyweight.
The third final bout pits Marcirley Alves (14-4) of Brazil against Denver’s Justin Wetzell (12-2) at bantamweight. Also on the card is a lightweight showcase bout between Mads Burnell (20-7) of Denmark and Robert Watley (15-3) of Charlotte Hall, MD.
PFL 9: Davis vs Rabadanov live blog
PFL 9: Davis vs Rabadanov results
Get the PFL 9 full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.
Main card (9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT)
- Alfie Davis vs. Gadzhi Rabadanov
- Jena Bishop vs. Liz Carmouche
- Marcirley Alves vs. Justin Wetzell
- Mads Burnell vs. Robert Watley
Prelims (6:30 PM ET / 3:30 PM PT)
- Juliana Velasquez vs. Ekaterina Shakalova
- Biaggio Ali Walsh vs. Adryan Grundy
- Sabrina De Sousa vs. Saray Orozco
- Renat Khavalov vs. Vilson Ndregjoni
- Kendly St Louis vs. Chris Mixan
- Damion Nelson vs. Isaiah Diggs