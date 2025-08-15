PFL 9 live results: Alfie Davis faces Gadzhi Rabadanov in Charlotte, NC

Following the eighth round, PFL 9 continues the 2025 World Tournament Finals on August 15, live from Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, NC. The fight card features three championship bouts in the lightweight, women’s flyweight, and bantamweight divisions.

In the main event, Alfie Davis (19-5-1) of the UK faces Gadzhi Rabadanov (26-4-2) at lightweight. In the co-main event, Jena Bishop (9-2) of St. Charles, MO meets Liz Carmouche (24-8) of San Diego, CA at flyweight.

The third final bout pits Marcirley Alves (14-4) of Brazil against Denver’s Justin Wetzell (12-2) at bantamweight. Also on the card is a lightweight showcase bout between Mads Burnell (20-7) of Denmark and Robert Watley (15-3) of Charlotte Hall, MD.

PFL 9: Davis vs Rabadanov live blog August 15, 2025 12:01 AM EDT PFL 9: How to watch and start time PFL 9 airs live on ESPN+ in the U.S., DAZN in Canada and Europe, and Stan in Australia. The main card starts at 9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT, with the prelims beginning at 6:30 PM ET / 3:30 PM PT.

PFL 9: Davis vs Rabadanov results

Get the PFL 9 full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main card (9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT)

Alfie Davis vs. Gadzhi Rabadanov

Jena Bishop vs. Liz Carmouche

Marcirley Alves vs. Justin Wetzell

Mads Burnell vs. Robert Watley

Prelims (6:30 PM ET / 3:30 PM PT)