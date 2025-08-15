Subscribe
PFL 9 live results: Alfie Davis faces Gadzhi Rabadanov in Charlotte, NC

2025 PFL World Tournament 9: Final - Live results from Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, NC

By Parviz Iskenderov
Alfie Davis and Gadzhi Rabadanov face off at the PFL 9 ceremonial weigh-in, ahead of their MMA bout in Charlotte, NC
Alfie Davis and Gadzhi Rabadanov come face-to-face at the ceremonial weigh-in, on August 14, 2025, ahead of their bout at Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, NC | PFL
Following the eighth round, PFL 9 continues the 2025 World Tournament Finals on August 15, live from Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, NC. The fight card features three championship bouts in the lightweight, women’s flyweight, and bantamweight divisions.

In the main event, Alfie Davis (19-5-1) of the UK faces Gadzhi Rabadanov (26-4-2) at lightweight. In the co-main event, Jena Bishop (9-2) of St. Charles, MO meets Liz Carmouche (24-8) of San Diego, CA at flyweight.

The third final bout pits Marcirley Alves (14-4) of Brazil against Denver’s Justin Wetzell (12-2) at bantamweight. Also on the card is a lightweight showcase bout between Mads Burnell (20-7) of Denmark and Robert Watley (15-3) of Charlotte Hall, MD.

PFL 9: Davis vs Rabadanov live blog

PFL 9: How to watch and start time

PFL 9 airs live on ESPN+ in the U.S., DAZN in Canada and Europe, and Stan in Australia. The main card starts at 9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT, with the prelims beginning at 6:30 PM ET / 3:30 PM PT.

PFL 9: Davis vs Rabadanov results

Get the PFL 9 full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main card (9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT)

  • Alfie Davis vs. Gadzhi Rabadanov
  • Jena Bishop vs. Liz Carmouche
  • Marcirley Alves vs. Justin Wetzell
  • Mads Burnell vs. Robert Watley

Prelims (6:30 PM ET / 3:30 PM PT)

  • Juliana Velasquez vs. Ekaterina Shakalova
  • Biaggio Ali Walsh vs. Adryan Grundy
  • Sabrina De Sousa vs. Saray Orozco
  • Renat Khavalov vs. Vilson Ndregjoni
  • Kendly St Louis vs. Chris Mixan
  • Damion Nelson vs. Isaiah Diggs
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

