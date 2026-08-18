Live results: Dana White’s Contender Series Season 10, Week 2

Following Week 1, Dana White’s Contender Series Season 10, Week 2 airs live tonight (Tuesday, August 18) from Meta APEX in Las Vegas. The event features rising MMA fighters looking to earn a UFC contract.

Headlining the card, Namo Fazil (10-1), fighting out of Kurdistan, faces Brazil’s Kaik Brito (19-6) in a welterweight bout.

The co-main event is a middleweight matchup between Brazil’s Douglas Rodrigues and Las Vegas-based Trent Miller (8-3).

How to watch: Live on Paramount+ at 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT.

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Other bouts include:

A lightweight contest features Logan Paxton (10-1) of Elk Grove, California, against Mexico’s Cristian Perez (14-2).

A light heavyweight battle pits Alik Lorenz (7-2) of Durant, Iowa, against Brazil’s Mahamed Aly (5-1).

A featherweight bout between Roman Puga (5-1) of La Puente, California, and Taner Trembley (7-0) of St. Cloud, Minnesota, kicks off the action.

DWCS Season 10, Week 2 results

Namo Fazil vs. Kaik Brito

Douglas Rodrigues vs. Trent Miller

Logan Paxton vs. Cristian Perez

Alik Lorenz vs. Mahamed Aly

Roman Puga vs. Taner Trembley

DWCS Season 10, Week 2 live blog August 18, 2026 12:00 AM EDT Fazil submits Babian Here’s a finish from Namo Fazil’s previous bout, when he submitted Jake Babian on the Rousey vs Carano prelims in May.



Fazil competes in tonight’s main event.