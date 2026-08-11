Live results: Dana White’s Contender Series 2026 – Week 1

Week 1 of the 10th season of Dana White’s Contender Series airs live tonight (Tuesday, August 11) from Meta APEX in Las Vegas. The event features rising MMA fighters looking to earn a contract with the UFC.

Headlining the card, Anthony Wint (6-0) of Deerfield Beach, Florida, faces Matt Adams (6-2) of New Lexington, Ohio, in a heavyweight bout.

The co-main event is a lightweight matchup between Mexico’s Fabrizio Escarrega (9-1) and Las Vegas-based Abe Alsaghir (8-0) of Lebanon.

How to watch: Live on Paramount+ at 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT.

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Other bouts include:

A flyweight contest features Indonesia’s Bilal Hasan (8-0, 1 NC) against India’s Mridul Saikia (9-1).

A featherweight battle pits Denver-based Tom Pagliarulo (10-2) of Haverhill, Massachusetts, against Congo’s Ananias Mulumba (10-3), who fell short at DWCS 86 last October.

A middleweight bout between Jon Kunneman (10-0) of Conifer, Colorado, and Joe Kropschot (8-3) of the Bay Area, California, kicks off the action.

DWCS 2026: Week 1 results

(7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT)

Anthony Wint vs. Matt Adams

Fabrizio Escarrega vs. Abe Alsaghir

Bilal Hasan vs. Mridul Saikia

Tom Pagliarulo vs. Ananias Mulumba

Jon Kunneman vs. Joe Kropschot

DWCS 2026: Week 1 live blog August 11, 2026 12:00 AM EDT Knockout Reel Watch a compilation of knockouts from previous Dana White’s Contender Series events.