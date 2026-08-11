Subscribe
HomeUFC

Live results: Dana White’s Contender Series 2026 – Week 1

Dana White’s Contender Series Season 10, Week 1 features rising MMA fighters looking to earn a contract with the UFC

MMANewsResultsUFC
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Add FIGHTMAG on Google
UFC Octagon set up at Meta APEX in Las Vegas
The UFC Octagon set up at Meta APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada, on July 10, 2020. Photo by Chris Unger / Sciaffo LLC
This post may contain affiliate links. We earn a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.
Jump to section

Week 1 of the 10th season of Dana White’s Contender Series airs live tonight (Tuesday, August 11) from Meta APEX in Las Vegas. The event features rising MMA fighters looking to earn a contract with the UFC.

  • Headlining the card, Anthony Wint (6-0) of Deerfield Beach, Florida, faces Matt Adams (6-2) of New Lexington, Ohio, in a heavyweight bout.
  • The co-main event is a lightweight matchup between Mexico’s Fabrizio Escarrega (9-1) and Las Vegas-based Abe Alsaghir (8-0) of Lebanon.

How to watch: Live on Paramount+ at 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT.

Advertisement

Other bouts include:

  • A flyweight contest features Indonesia’s Bilal Hasan (8-0, 1 NC) against India’s Mridul Saikia (9-1).
  • A featherweight battle pits Denver-based Tom Pagliarulo (10-2) of Haverhill, Massachusetts, against Congo’s Ananias Mulumba (10-3), who fell short at DWCS 86 last October.
  • A middleweight bout between Jon Kunneman (10-0) of Conifer, Colorado, and Joe Kropschot (8-3) of the Bay Area, California, kicks off the action.

DWCS 2026: Week 1 results

(7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT)

  • Anthony Wint vs. Matt Adams
  • Fabrizio Escarrega vs. Abe Alsaghir
  • Bilal Hasan vs. Mridul Saikia
  • Tom Pagliarulo vs. Ananias Mulumba
  • Jon Kunneman vs. Joe Kropschot

DWCS 2026: Week 1 live blog

Knockout Reel

Watch a compilation of knockouts from previous Dana White’s Contender Series events.

Advertisement
Follow FIGHTMAG on Google
Share this
Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave a comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here