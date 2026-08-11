Live results: Dana White’s Contender Series 2026 – Week 1

Week 1 of the 10th season of Dana White’s Contender Series airs live tonight (Tuesday, August 11) from Meta APEX in Las Vegas. The event features rising MMA fighters looking to earn a contract with the UFC.
- Headlining the card, Anthony Wint (6-0) of Deerfield Beach, Florida, faces Matt Adams (6-2) of New Lexington, Ohio, in a heavyweight bout.
- The co-main event is a lightweight matchup between Mexico’s Fabrizio Escarrega (9-1) and Las Vegas-based Abe Alsaghir (8-0) of Lebanon.
How to watch: Live on Paramount+ at 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT.
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Other bouts include:
- A flyweight contest features Indonesia’s Bilal Hasan (8-0, 1 NC) against India’s Mridul Saikia (9-1).
- A featherweight battle pits Denver-based Tom Pagliarulo (10-2) of Haverhill, Massachusetts, against Congo’s Ananias Mulumba (10-3), who fell short at DWCS 86 last October.
- A middleweight bout between Jon Kunneman (10-0) of Conifer, Colorado, and Joe Kropschot (8-3) of the Bay Area, California, kicks off the action.
DWCS 2026: Week 1 results
(7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT)
- Anthony Wint vs. Matt Adams
- Fabrizio Escarrega vs. Abe Alsaghir
- Bilal Hasan vs. Mridul Saikia
- Tom Pagliarulo vs. Ananias Mulumba
- Jon Kunneman vs. Joe Kropschot
DWCS 2026: Week 1 live blog
Knockout Reel
Watch a compilation of knockouts from previous Dana White’s Contender Series events.
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