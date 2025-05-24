Subscribe
Taylor vs Essuman results, start time, live stream, main event, undercard

Josh Taylor vs Ekow Essuman live results from OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland

By Parviz Iskenderov
Josh Taylor and Ekow Essuman come face-to-face at the weigh-in, ahead of their boxing bout in Glasgow, Scotland
Josh Taylor and Ekow Essuman come face-to-face at the weigh-in on May 23, 2025, ahead of their bout at OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland | Queensberry/Leigh Dawney
Josh Taylor faces Ekow Essuman in the main event, live from OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland, on Saturday, May 24. The contest features the former undisputed super lightweight champion, representing the host country, up against the England-based opponent from Botswana. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds at welterweight. The vacant WBO ‘Global’ belt is on the line.

Making his 147-pound debut, Taylor (19-2, 13 KOs) looks to rebound from two straight defeats. In his previous outing last May, the 34-year-old southpaw dropped a unanimous decision in a rematch against Jack Catterall. 36-year-old Essuman (21-1, 8 KOs) targets his third straight victory, following a pair of wins last year against Ben Vaughan and Owen Cooper.

The 10-round co-main event is a heavyweight bout between unbeaten Moses Itauma (11-0, 9 KOs) of Slovakia and Mike Balogun (21-1, 16 KOs) of Washington, D.C. The pair battle it out for the WBO Intercontinental and WBA International titles.

On the Taylor vs Essuman undercard, Nathaniel Collins (15-0, 7 KOs) and Lee McGregor (15-1-1, 11 KOs) square off in an all-Scottish 12-round bout at featherweight. Aloys Youmbi (9-1, 8 KOs) of England and David Jamieson (13-3, 10 KOs) of Scotland clash in a 12-rounder at cruiserweight. Local fighters Aston Brown (7-0, 2 KOs) and Reece Porter (5-0, 3 KOs) meet in a 10-rounder at middleweight.

Josh Taylor vs Ekow Essuman live blog

Taylor vs Essuman: How to watch & start time

Taylor vs Essuman airs live on DAZN. The start time in the U.S. is 2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT. The local start time in the UK is 7:00 PM BST. The prelims begin at 11:00 PM ET / 8:00 AM PT in the U.S. and 4:00 PM BST in the UK.

Who wins Taylor vs Essuman?

What’s your prediction for Taylor vs Essuman – or any other bout on the card? Leave your picks in the comments below.

Josh Taylor vs Ekow Essuman results

Get Josh Taylor vs Ekow Essuman full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main card

  • Josh Taylor vs. Ekow Essuman
  • Moses Itauma vs. Mike Balogun
  • Nathaniel Collins vs. Lee McGregor
  • Aloys Youmbi vs. David Jamieson
  • Aston Brown vs. Reece Porter

Prelims

  • Drew Limond vs. Ezequiel Gregores
  • Luke McCormack vs. Samir Cuentas
  • Alex Arthur vs. Robbie Chapman
  • Luke Bibby vs. Cesar Ignacio Paredes
  • Lee Welsh vs. Tony Morton
  • Marcus Sutherland vs. Dylan Nixon
  • Reese Lynch vs. Jonatas Rodrigo Gomes de Oliveira
