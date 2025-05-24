Josh Taylor vs Ekow Essuman full fight video highlights

Josh Taylor and Ekow Essuman squared off at OVO Hydro in Glasgow on Saturday, May 24. The contest featured Scotland’s former undisputed super lightweight champion making his welterweight debut against the opponent from Botswana.

The scheduled 12-round bout went the full distance. Taylor had success in the early rounds, while Essuman was able to turn the tables, leading to scores of 116-112, 116-113, and 115-113. As a result, Essuman came out on top, defeating Taylor by unanimous decision to claim the vacant WBO “Global” title.

In addition to the belt, Ekow Essuman extended his winning streak, earning his third straight victory. The Nottingham, England-based 36-year-old improved to 22-1, with 8 KOs.

Josh Taylor, who suffered a cut over his left eye due to an accidental head clash in the seventh round, dropped to 19-3, with 13 KOs. The 34-year-old Edinburgh southpaw picked up his third defeat in a row.