UFC 329 live results: Conor McGregor faces Max Holloway in rematch – Video

UFC 329 features former two-division champion Conor McGregor making his MMA return in a rematch against former champion and BMF titleholder Max Holloway. The event airs live tonight, Saturday, July 11, from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

McGregor (22-6) of Ireland won their first fight nearly 13 years ago, defeating Hawaii’s Holloway (27-9) by unanimous decision.

McGregor, 37, hasn’t fought in five years since suffering a broken leg in his rematch with Dustin Poirier.

Holloway, 34, comes off a decision loss to Charles Oliveira in March.

Their first fight at UFC Boston in July 2021 was contested over three rounds at featherweight. The rematch is scheduled for five rounds at welterweight.

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The co-main event is a lightweight bout between Benoit Saint Denis and Paddy Pimblett.

England’s 31-year-old Pimblett (23-4) lost his previous bout in January by decision to Justin Gaethje, snapping his nine-fight winning streak.

France’s 30-year-old Saint Denis (17-3, 1 NC) won his previous bout in February by second-round TKO against Dan Hooker, earning his fourth straight victory.

Also on the UFC 329 card, Cory Sandhagen (18-6) faces Mario Bautista (17-3) at bantamweight, Brandon Royval (17-9) takes on Lone’er Kavanagh (10-1) at flyweight, and King Green (35-17-1, 1 NC) meets Terrance McKinney (18-8) at lightweight.

How to watch: UFC 329 streams live on Paramount+, starting at 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT.

UFC 329 results

Main card (9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT)

Conor McGregor vs. Max Holloway

Benoit Saint Denis vs. Paddy Pimblett

Cory Sandhagen vs. Mario Bautista

Brandon Royval vs. Lone’er Kavanagh

King Green vs. Terrance McKinney

Prelims (7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT)

Nikita Krylov vs. Robert Whittaker

Gable Steveson vs. Elisha Ellison

Cody Garbrandt vs. Adrian Yanez

Luke Riley vs. Kai Kamaka III

Early prelims (5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT)

Tracy Cortez vs. Wang Cong

Damian Pinas vs. Cesar Almeida

Farid Basharat vs. John Garza

Ryan Gandra vs. Zachary Reese

Alessandro Costa vs. Cody Durden

UFC 329 live blog July 11, 2026 4:37 AM EDT Final Face-Offs In case you missed it, watch Conor McGregor and Max Holloway, along with the rest of the UFC 329 fighters, face off one last time before their bouts at the ceremonial weigh-ins. July 11, 2026 3:52 AM EDT Conor McGregor Media Day Watch Conor McGregor at media day ahead of his first MMA fight in five years as he faces Max Holloway in a rematch. July 11, 2026 3:25 AM EDT Max Holloway Media Day Watch Max Holloway’s media day appearance ahead of his bout against Conor McGregor. July 11, 2026 2:37 AM EDT Benoit Saint Denis at Media Day Watch the video from media day featuring French MMA fighter Benoit Saint Denis ahead of his lightweight bout against England’s Paddy Pimblett. July 11, 2026 1:33 AM EDT Pimblett faces BSD in co-main Here’s what British MMA fighter Paddy Pimblett had to say ahead of his lightweight co-main event bout against France’s Benoit Saint Denis. July 11, 2026 1:26 AM EDT Whittaker makes LHW debut Here’s what New Zealand-born Australian former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker had to say at media day ahead of his light heavyweight debut. July 11, 2026 12:00 AM EDT Prelim Open Watch the UFC 329 prelim open featuring Conor McGregor and Max Holloway ahead of their rematch.