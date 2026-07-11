UFC 329 live results: Conor McGregor faces Max Holloway in rematch – Video

UFC 329 features former two-division champion Conor McGregor making his MMA return in a rematch against former champion and BMF titleholder Max Holloway. The event airs live tonight, Saturday, July 11, from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
- McGregor (22-6) of Ireland won their first fight nearly 13 years ago, defeating Hawaii’s Holloway (27-9) by unanimous decision.
- McGregor, 37, hasn’t fought in five years since suffering a broken leg in his rematch with Dustin Poirier.
- Holloway, 34, comes off a decision loss to Charles Oliveira in March.
Their first fight at UFC Boston in July 2021 was contested over three rounds at featherweight. The rematch is scheduled for five rounds at welterweight.
The co-main event is a lightweight bout between Benoit Saint Denis and Paddy Pimblett.
- England’s 31-year-old Pimblett (23-4) lost his previous bout in January by decision to Justin Gaethje, snapping his nine-fight winning streak.
- France’s 30-year-old Saint Denis (17-3, 1 NC) won his previous bout in February by second-round TKO against Dan Hooker, earning his fourth straight victory.
Also on the UFC 329 card, Cory Sandhagen (18-6) faces Mario Bautista (17-3) at bantamweight, Brandon Royval (17-9) takes on Lone’er Kavanagh (10-1) at flyweight, and King Green (35-17-1, 1 NC) meets Terrance McKinney (18-8) at lightweight.
- How to watch: UFC 329 streams live on Paramount+, starting at 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT.
UFC 329 results
Main card (9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT)
- Conor McGregor vs. Max Holloway
- Benoit Saint Denis vs. Paddy Pimblett
- Cory Sandhagen vs. Mario Bautista
- Brandon Royval vs. Lone’er Kavanagh
- King Green vs. Terrance McKinney
Prelims (7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT)
- Nikita Krylov vs. Robert Whittaker
- Gable Steveson vs. Elisha Ellison
- Cody Garbrandt vs. Adrian Yanez
- Luke Riley vs. Kai Kamaka III
Early prelims (5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT)
- Tracy Cortez vs. Wang Cong
- Damian Pinas vs. Cesar Almeida
- Farid Basharat vs. John Garza
- Ryan Gandra vs. Zachary Reese
- Alessandro Costa vs. Cody Durden
UFC 329 live blog
Final Face-Offs
In case you missed it, watch Conor McGregor and Max Holloway, along with the rest of the UFC 329 fighters, face off one last time before their bouts at the ceremonial weigh-ins.
Conor McGregor Media Day
Watch Conor McGregor at media day ahead of his first MMA fight in five years as he faces Max Holloway in a rematch.
Max Holloway Media Day
Watch Max Holloway’s media day appearance ahead of his bout against Conor McGregor.
Benoit Saint Denis at Media Day
Watch the video from media day featuring French MMA fighter Benoit Saint Denis ahead of his lightweight bout against England’s Paddy Pimblett.
Pimblett faces BSD in co-main
Here’s what British MMA fighter Paddy Pimblett had to say ahead of his lightweight co-main event bout against France’s Benoit Saint Denis.
Whittaker makes LHW debut
Here’s what New Zealand-born Australian former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker had to say at media day ahead of his light heavyweight debut.
Prelim Open
Watch the UFC 329 prelim open featuring Conor McGregor and Max Holloway ahead of their rematch.