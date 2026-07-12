Saturday Fights: Pacheco vs Aleem, UFC Oklahoma City and more action

This week’s U.S. boxing schedule is headlined by Diego Pacheco vs Immanuwel Aleem. The bout takes place in Carson, California, on Saturday, July 18.
The MMA action on Saturday features two cards: UFC Oklahoma City: Du Plessis vs Usman and PFL Austin: Eblen vs Kasanganay 2.
Earlier on Saturday in Europe:
- BKFC 91: Hunt vs Pugliesi features a bare-knuckle showdown in Naples, Italy.
- Plus, Harlem Eubank vs David Papot tops the MF Pro card in London, England.
Harlem Eubank vs David Papot
- Date: Saturday, July 18
- U.S. time: 2:00 p.m. ET / 11:00 a.m. PT
- UK time: 7:00 p.m. BST
- Platform: DAZN
- Venue: Copper Box Arena in London, England
Harlem Eubank faces David Papot for the vacant IBF International welterweight title at Copper Box Arena in London, England, on Saturday, July 18. The contest headlines the latest edition of MF Pro.
- Eubank (22-10, 9 KOs) of the UK comes off a decision victory over Josh Wagner last November, bouncing back from a technical decision loss to Jack Catterall in mid-2025.
- Papot (30-11, 5 KOs) of France returns to the ring after suffering a decision defeat to Liam Paro last September.
Co-feature: Ireland’s Kieran Molloy (14-0, 7 KOs) defends his IBF European welterweight title against Sean Noakes (12-0, 5 KOs) of the UK.
Undercard bouts:
- Joel Bartell (10-1, 5 KOs) vs. Kyran Jones (14-0, 1 KO), 10 rounds, middleweight
- Aaron Prospere (15-2, 4 KOs) vs. Mikey Sakyi (14-5, 5 KOs), 10 rounds, vacant British super lightweight title
- Finley James (9-0) vs. Jake Henty (9-0, 2 KOs), 10 rounds, vacant Southern Area welterweight title
- Codie Smith (9-0-1, 1 KO) vs. Ryan Griffiths (8-2-3), 8 rounds, super featherweight
- Christian Bozzia (7-0) vs. Kurtis Wiggins (5-0-1), 8 rounds, featherweight
- Tumi Phillips (6-1, 1 KO) vs. Youssef Khoumari (18-3-1, 8 KOs), 8 rounds, lightweight
- Jay Pitman (5-0) vs. TBA, 6 rounds, featherweight
- JP O’Meara (7-0, 1 KO) vs. TBA, 6 rounds, featherweight
- Jamie Barrett (1-0) vs. TBA, 4 rounds, welterweight
- Matty Harris (10-1, 7 KOs) vs. TBA, 8 rounds, heavyweight
How to watch: Eubank vs Papot streams live on DAZN, starting at 2:00 p.m. ET / 11:00 a.m. PT in the U.S. and 7:00 p.m. BST in the UK.
BKFC 91 Naples: Hunt vs Pugliesi
- Date: Saturday, July 18
- U.S. time: 1:00 p.m. ET / 10:00 a.m. PT
- UK time: 6:00 p.m. BST
- Italy time: 7:00 p.m. CEST
- Platform: Prime Video
- Venue: Arena Flegrea in Naples, Italy
BKFC 91: Hunt vs Pugliesi takes place on Saturday, July 18, at Arena Flegrea in Naples, Italy.
- Main event: Two-division BKFC champion Lorenzo Hunt (13-2) faces Walter Pugliesi (2-0) for the inaugural ironweight title.
Other championship bouts:
- Ernesto Papa (2-0) and Jindrich Byrtus (5-0) clash at cruiserweight.
- Tomas Melis (5-0) and Toni Estorer (5-2) square off at light heavyweight.
Fight card also includes:
- Enzo Tobbia (1-1) vs. Danny Christie (5-3), middleweight
- Jimmy Sweeney (29-6) vs. Nicholas Vescio, lightweight
- Dominik Herold (6-1) vs. Arbi Chakaev (1-1), cruiserweight
- Gianni Melillo vs. Dawid Chylinski (4-3), light heavyweight
- Marco Giustarini (1-1) vs. Dan Chapman (6-1), featherweight
- Andrea Bicchi (4-3) vs. Leonardo Damiani, light heavyweight
- Cristian Sabbatini vs. Charli Marta, lightweight
- Pawel Werszynin vs. Ramy Elsayes, light heavyweight
- Marco Saccaro vs. Cristian Brinzan, middleweight
- Antonio Moscatiello (1-0) vs. Guglielmo Gicco, featherweight
How to watch: BKFC 91 streams live on Prime Video, starting at 1:00 p.m. ET / 10:00 a.m. PT. The local start time in Italy is 7:00 p.m. CEST.
PFL Austin: Eblen vs Kasanganay 2
- Date: Saturday, July 18
- Main card: 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT
- Prelims: 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT
- Platform: ESPN2 (main card), ESPN+ (prelims)
- Venue: Moody Center in Austin, Texas
PFL: Eblen vs Kasanganay takes place on Saturday, July 18, at Moody Center in Austin, Texas.
Main event: Rematch between former Bellator middleweight champion Johnny Eblen (17-1) and 2023 PFL light heavyweight tournament champion Impa Kasanganay (20-6).
- Eblen won their first fight in February 2024, defeating Kasanganay by split decision.
- The rematch is for the interim PFL middleweight title.
Main card also includes:
- Sergio Pettis (25-8) vs. Lewis McGrillen (12-1), bantamweight
- Caolan Loughran (11-3) vs. Julio Arce (21-7), bantamweight
- Jesus Pinedo (25-8-1) vs. Levy Saul Marroquin Salazar (16-3), featherweight
- Andrea Vazquez (8-3) vs. Aleksandra Savicheva (7-2), flyweight
Prelims:
- Sergio Cossio (27-12-1) vs. Kolton Englund (15-5), lightweight
- Biaggio Ali Walsh (4-1) vs. Gamid Khizriev (4-0), welterweight
- Mia Grawe (3-0) vs. Ashley Thiner (1-0), women’s flyweight
- Jackson Glass (3-0) vs. Zak Flessas (2-1), lightweight
- Victoria Alba (6-2) vs. Borena Tsertsvadze (6-1), bantamweight
How to watch: PFL Austin streams live on ESPN2 at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT, following the prelims on ESPN+ at 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT.
UFC Oklahoma City: du Plessis vs Usman
- Date: Saturday, July 18
- Main card: 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT
- Prelims: 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT
- Platform: Paramount+
- Venue: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
UFC Oklahoma City: Du Plessis vs Usman takes place on Saturday, July 18, at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Main event: Middleweight bout between former champion Dricus Du Plessis (23-3) and former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman (21-4).
- South Africa’s du Plessis (23-3) comes off a unanimous decision defeat to Khamzat Chimaev last August, when he lost his title.
- Nigeria’s Usman (21-4) returned to action last June after almost 20 months away from competition and scored a unanimous decision victory over Joaquin Buckley.
Co-main event: Middleweight bout between Jared Cannonier (18-9) and Christian Leroy Duncan (14-2).
- Cannonier (18-9) of Dallas, Texas, lost his previous bout last August by unanimous decision against Michael Page.
- Duncan (14-2) of the UK secured his fourth straight win in March, defeating Roman Dolidze by unanimous decision.
Main card also includes:
- Chase Hooper (16-5-1) vs. Mitch Ramirez (8-3), lightweight
- Tabatha Ricci (12-4) vs. Fatima Kline (9-1), strawweight
- Tommy McMillen (10-0) vs. Alberto Montes (12-1), featherweight
Prelims:
- Austin Bashi (14-1) vs. Jose Miguel Delgado (11-2), featherweight
- Jean-Paul Lebosnoyani (10-2) vs. Ko Seok-hyeon (13-2), welterweight
- Levi Rodrigues Jr. (5-0) vs. Felipe Franco (10-2), light heavyweight
- Alden Coria (12-3) vs. Stewart Nicoll (8-3), flyweight
- RJ Harris (5-0) vs. Alvin Hines (7-1), heavyweight
- Anna Melisano (6-1) vs. Dione Barbosa (9-4), flyweight
How to watch: UFC Oklahoma City streams live on Paramount+, starting at 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT.
Diego Pacheco vs Immanuwel Aleem
- Date: Saturday, July 18
- Time: 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT
- Platform: DAZN
- Venue: Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California
Diego Pacheco faces Immanuwel Aleem on Saturday, July 18, at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. Pacheco puts his WBC Silver and WBO International super middleweight titles on the line.
- Diego Pacheco (25-0, 18 KOs) of Los Angeles comes off a unanimous decision victory over Kevin Lele Sadjo last December.
- Immanuwel Aleem (22-4-3, 14 KOs) of East Meadow, New York, was in action in March, when he dropped a unanimous decision to Lester Martinez in his bid to claim the interim WBC super middleweight title.
Undercard bouts:
- Albert Gonzalez (17-0, 10 KOs) vs. Aaron Alameda (30-3, 17 KOs), featherweight
- Andy Cruz (6-1, 3 KOs) vs. Abraham Montoya (24-7-1, 14 KOs), lightweight
- Saul Sanchez (21-4-1, 12 KOs) vs. Bruno Rios Jr. (8-0, 7 KOs), bantamweight
- Leo Atang (7-0, 6 KOs) vs. Glen Williams (2-1, 1 KO), heavyweight
- Frank Espinoza (4-0, 4 KOs) vs. Luis Caraballo Ramos (8-8-1, 8 KOs), middleweight
- Samuel Contreras (7-0, 3 KOs) vs. Jorge Alberto Ayala Lopez (2-2), lightweight
- Federico Pacheco Jr (10-0, 7 KOs) vs. Nick Jones (9-5, 6 KOs), heavyweight
How to watch: Pacheco vs Aleem streams live on DAZN, starting at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT.
In addition, check out the full list of upcoming events featured on FIGHTMAG Schedule.