Saturday Fights: Pacheco vs Aleem, UFC Oklahoma City and more action

This week’s U.S. boxing schedule is headlined by Diego Pacheco vs Immanuwel Aleem. The bout takes place in Carson, California, on Saturday, July 18.

The MMA action on Saturday features two cards: UFC Oklahoma City: Du Plessis vs Usman and PFL Austin: Eblen vs Kasanganay 2.

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Earlier on Saturday in Europe:

BKFC 91: Hunt vs Pugliesi features a bare-knuckle showdown in Naples, Italy.

Plus, Harlem Eubank vs David Papot tops the MF Pro card in London, England.

Harlem Eubank vs David Papot

Date: Saturday, July 18

Saturday, July 18 U.S. time: 2:00 p.m. ET / 11:00 a.m. PT

2:00 p.m. ET / 11:00 a.m. PT UK time: 7:00 p.m. BST

7:00 p.m. BST Platform: DAZN

DAZN Venue: Copper Box Arena in London, England

Harlem Eubank faces David Papot for the vacant IBF International welterweight title at Copper Box Arena in London, England, on Saturday, July 18. The contest headlines the latest edition of MF Pro.

Eubank (22-10, 9 KOs) of the UK comes off a decision victory over Josh Wagner last November, bouncing back from a technical decision loss to Jack Catterall in mid-2025.

Papot (30-11, 5 KOs) of France returns to the ring after suffering a decision defeat to Liam Paro last September.

Co-feature: Ireland’s Kieran Molloy (14-0, 7 KOs) defends his IBF European welterweight title against Sean Noakes (12-0, 5 KOs) of the UK.

Undercard bouts:

Joel Bartell (10-1, 5 KOs) vs. Kyran Jones (14-0, 1 KO), 10 rounds, middleweight

Aaron Prospere (15-2, 4 KOs) vs. Mikey Sakyi (14-5, 5 KOs), 10 rounds, vacant British super lightweight title

Finley James (9-0) vs. Jake Henty (9-0, 2 KOs), 10 rounds, vacant Southern Area welterweight title

Codie Smith (9-0-1, 1 KO) vs. Ryan Griffiths (8-2-3), 8 rounds, super featherweight

Christian Bozzia (7-0) vs. Kurtis Wiggins (5-0-1), 8 rounds, featherweight

Tumi Phillips (6-1, 1 KO) vs. Youssef Khoumari (18-3-1, 8 KOs), 8 rounds, lightweight

Jay Pitman (5-0) vs. TBA, 6 rounds, featherweight

JP O’Meara (7-0, 1 KO) vs. TBA, 6 rounds, featherweight

Jamie Barrett (1-0) vs. TBA, 4 rounds, welterweight

Matty Harris (10-1, 7 KOs) vs. TBA, 8 rounds, heavyweight

How to watch: Eubank vs Papot streams live on DAZN, starting at 2:00 p.m. ET / 11:00 a.m. PT in the U.S. and 7:00 p.m. BST in the UK.

BKFC 91 Naples: Hunt vs Pugliesi

Date: Saturday, July 18

Saturday, July 18 U.S. time: 1:00 p.m. ET / 10:00 a.m. PT

1:00 p.m. ET / 10:00 a.m. PT UK time: 6:00 p.m. BST

6:00 p.m. BST Italy time: 7:00 p.m. CEST

7:00 p.m. CEST Platform: Prime Video

Prime Video Venue: Arena Flegrea in Naples, Italy

BKFC 91: Hunt vs Pugliesi takes place on Saturday, July 18, at Arena Flegrea in Naples, Italy.

Main event: Two-division BKFC champion Lorenzo Hunt (13-2) faces Walter Pugliesi (2-0) for the inaugural ironweight title.

Other championship bouts:

Ernesto Papa (2-0) and Jindrich Byrtus (5-0) clash at cruiserweight.

Tomas Melis (5-0) and Toni Estorer (5-2) square off at light heavyweight.

Fight card also includes:

Enzo Tobbia (1-1) vs. Danny Christie (5-3), middleweight

Jimmy Sweeney (29-6) vs. Nicholas Vescio, lightweight

Dominik Herold (6-1) vs. Arbi Chakaev (1-1), cruiserweight

Gianni Melillo vs. Dawid Chylinski (4-3), light heavyweight

Marco Giustarini (1-1) vs. Dan Chapman (6-1), featherweight

Andrea Bicchi (4-3) vs. Leonardo Damiani, light heavyweight

Cristian Sabbatini vs. Charli Marta, lightweight

Pawel Werszynin vs. Ramy Elsayes, light heavyweight

Marco Saccaro vs. Cristian Brinzan, middleweight

Antonio Moscatiello (1-0) vs. Guglielmo Gicco, featherweight

How to watch: BKFC 91 streams live on Prime Video, starting at 1:00 p.m. ET / 10:00 a.m. PT. The local start time in Italy is 7:00 p.m. CEST.

PFL Austin: Eblen vs Kasanganay 2

Date: Saturday, July 18

Saturday, July 18 Main card: 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT

8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT Prelims: 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT

5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT Platform: ESPN2 (main card), ESPN+ (prelims)

ESPN2 (main card), ESPN+ (prelims) Venue: Moody Center in Austin, Texas

PFL: Eblen vs Kasanganay takes place on Saturday, July 18, at Moody Center in Austin, Texas.

Main event: Rematch between former Bellator middleweight champion Johnny Eblen (17-1) and 2023 PFL light heavyweight tournament champion Impa Kasanganay (20-6).

Eblen won their first fight in February 2024, defeating Kasanganay by split decision.

The rematch is for the interim PFL middleweight title.

Main card also includes:

Sergio Pettis (25-8) vs. Lewis McGrillen (12-1), bantamweight

Caolan Loughran (11-3) vs. Julio Arce (21-7), bantamweight

Jesus Pinedo (25-8-1) vs. Levy Saul Marroquin Salazar (16-3), featherweight

Andrea Vazquez (8-3) vs. Aleksandra Savicheva (7-2), flyweight

Prelims:

Sergio Cossio (27-12-1) vs. Kolton Englund (15-5), lightweight

Biaggio Ali Walsh (4-1) vs. Gamid Khizriev (4-0), welterweight

Mia Grawe (3-0) vs. Ashley Thiner (1-0), women’s flyweight

Jackson Glass (3-0) vs. Zak Flessas (2-1), lightweight

Victoria Alba (6-2) vs. Borena Tsertsvadze (6-1), bantamweight

How to watch: PFL Austin streams live on ESPN2 at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT, following the prelims on ESPN+ at 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT.

UFC Oklahoma City: du Plessis vs Usman

Date: Saturday, July 18

Saturday, July 18 Main card: 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT

8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT Prelims: 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT

5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT Platform: Paramount+

Paramount+ Venue: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

UFC Oklahoma City: Du Plessis vs Usman takes place on Saturday, July 18, at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Main event: Middleweight bout between former champion Dricus Du Plessis (23-3) and former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman (21-4).

South Africa’s du Plessis (23-3) comes off a unanimous decision defeat to Khamzat Chimaev last August, when he lost his title.

Nigeria’s Usman (21-4) returned to action last June after almost 20 months away from competition and scored a unanimous decision victory over Joaquin Buckley.

Co-main event: Middleweight bout between Jared Cannonier (18-9) and Christian Leroy Duncan (14-2).

Cannonier (18-9) of Dallas, Texas, lost his previous bout last August by unanimous decision against Michael Page.

Duncan (14-2) of the UK secured his fourth straight win in March, defeating Roman Dolidze by unanimous decision.

Main card also includes:

Chase Hooper (16-5-1) vs. Mitch Ramirez (8-3), lightweight

Tabatha Ricci (12-4) vs. Fatima Kline (9-1), strawweight

Tommy McMillen (10-0) vs. Alberto Montes (12-1), featherweight

Prelims:

Austin Bashi (14-1) vs. Jose Miguel Delgado (11-2), featherweight

Jean-Paul Lebosnoyani (10-2) vs. Ko Seok-hyeon (13-2), welterweight

Levi Rodrigues Jr. (5-0) vs. Felipe Franco (10-2), light heavyweight

Alden Coria (12-3) vs. Stewart Nicoll (8-3), flyweight

RJ Harris (5-0) vs. Alvin Hines (7-1), heavyweight

Anna Melisano (6-1) vs. Dione Barbosa (9-4), flyweight

How to watch: UFC Oklahoma City streams live on Paramount+, starting at 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT.

Diego Pacheco vs Immanuwel Aleem

Date: Saturday, July 18

Saturday, July 18 Time: 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT

8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT Platform: DAZN

DAZN Venue: Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California

Diego Pacheco faces Immanuwel Aleem on Saturday, July 18, at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. Pacheco puts his WBC Silver and WBO International super middleweight titles on the line.

Diego Pacheco (25-0, 18 KOs) of Los Angeles comes off a unanimous decision victory over Kevin Lele Sadjo last December.

Immanuwel Aleem (22-4-3, 14 KOs) of East Meadow, New York, was in action in March, when he dropped a unanimous decision to Lester Martinez in his bid to claim the interim WBC super middleweight title.

Undercard bouts:

Albert Gonzalez (17-0, 10 KOs) vs. Aaron Alameda (30-3, 17 KOs), featherweight

Andy Cruz (6-1, 3 KOs) vs. Abraham Montoya (24-7-1, 14 KOs), lightweight

Saul Sanchez (21-4-1, 12 KOs) vs. Bruno Rios Jr. (8-0, 7 KOs), bantamweight

Leo Atang (7-0, 6 KOs) vs. Glen Williams (2-1, 1 KO), heavyweight

Frank Espinoza (4-0, 4 KOs) vs. Luis Caraballo Ramos (8-8-1, 8 KOs), middleweight

Samuel Contreras (7-0, 3 KOs) vs. Jorge Alberto Ayala Lopez (2-2), lightweight

Federico Pacheco Jr (10-0, 7 KOs) vs. Nick Jones (9-5, 6 KOs), heavyweight

How to watch: Pacheco vs Aleem streams live on DAZN, starting at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT.

In addition, check out the full list of upcoming events featured on FIGHTMAG Schedule.