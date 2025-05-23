Subscribe
Photos: Josh Taylor vs Ekow Essuman on weight for 147-pound bout in Glasgow

Former 140-pound champion Josh Taylor makes his 147-pound debut against Ekow Essuman this Saturday in Glasgow, Scotland

By Parviz Iskenderov
Josh Taylor at the weigh-in ahead of his bout against Ekow Essuman
Josh Taylor at the weigh-in on May 23, 2025, ahead of his bout against Ekow Essuman at OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland | Queensberry/Leigh Dawney

Following the final press conference, Josh Taylor and Ekow Essuman successfully made weight for their 147-pound bout. The pair square off in the main event clash at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland.

Former undisputed 140-pound champion Taylor (19-2, 13 KOs) came in at 146.8 lbs for his debut in the division and his home-country ring appearance. Nottingham, England-based Essuman (21-1, 8 KOs) of Botswana was 146.4 lbs.

The co-main event fighters, Moses Itauma (11-0, 9 KOs) of Slovakia and Mike Balogun (21-1, 16 KOs) of Washington, D.C., tipped the scales at 254 lbs and 241 lbs, respectively. Nathaniel Collins (15-0, 7 KOs) weighed in at 125.6 lbs for his all-Scottish bout against Lee McGregor (15-1-1, 11 KOs), who showed 125.4 lbs.

Aloys Youmbi (9-1, 8 KOs) of England came in at 199 lbs for his bout against David Jamieson (13-3, 10 KOs) of Scotland, who was 198.4 lbs. Local fighters Aston Brown (7-0, 2 KOs) and Reece Porter (5-0, 3 KOs) weighed in at 159.6 lbs and 159.4 lbs, respectively.

Check out the current Taylor vs Essuman lineup and weights below.

Josh Taylor at the weigh-in on May 23, 2025, ahead of his bout against Ekow Essuman at OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland | Queensberry/Leigh Dawney
Ekow Essuman at the weigh-in on May 23, 2025, ahead of his bout against Josh Taylor at OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland | Queensberry/Leigh Dawney
Josh Taylor and Ekow Essuman at the weigh-in on May 23, 2025, ahead of their bout at OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland | Queensberry/Leigh Dawney
Josh Taylor and Ekow Essuman at the weigh-in on May 23, 2025, ahead of their bout at OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland | Queensberry/Leigh Dawney
Josh Taylor and Ekow Essuman at the weigh-in on May 23, 2025, ahead of their bout at OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland | Queensberry/Leigh Dawney
Josh Taylor and Ekow Essuman at the weigh-in on May 23, 2025, ahead of their bout at OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland | Queensberry/Leigh Dawney
Moses Itauma and Mike Balogun at the weigh-in ahead of their boxing bout in Glasgow, Scotland
Moses Itauma and Mike Balogun at the weigh-in on May 23, 2025, ahead of their bout at OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland | Queensberry/Leigh Dawney
Aloys Youmbi and David Jamieson at the weigh-in ahead of their boxing bout in Glasgow, Scotland
Aloys Youmbi and David Jamieson at the weigh-in on May 23, 2025, ahead of their bout at OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland | Queensberry/Leigh Dawney
Nathaniel Collins and Lee McGregor at the weigh-in ahead of their boxing bout in Glasgow, Scotland
Nathaniel Collins and Lee McGregor at the weigh-in on May 23, 2025, ahead of their bout at OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland | Queensberry/Leigh Dawney
Aston Brown and Reece Porter at the weigh-in ahead of their boxing bout in Glasgow, Scotland
Aston Brown and Reece Porter at the weigh-in on May 23, 2025, ahead of their bout at OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland | Queensberry/Leigh Dawney

The Taylor vs Essuman weights are as follows:

Main card

  • Josh Taylor (146.8 lbs) vs. Ekow Essuman (146.4 lbs)
  • Moses Itauma (254 lbs) vs. Mike Balogun (241 lbs)
  • Nathaniel Collins (125.6 lbs) vs. Lee McGregor (125.4 lbs)
  • Aloys Youmbi (199 lbs) vs. David Jamieson (198.4 lbs)
  • Aston Brown (159.6 lbs) vs. Reece Porter (159.4 lbs)

Prelims

  • Drew Limond (148.8 lbs) vs. Ezequiel Gregores (150 lbs)
  • Luke McCormack (143.2 lbs) vs. Samir Cuentas (144 lbs)
  • Alex Arthur (171 lbs) vs. Robbie Chapman (171 lbs)
  • Luke Bibby (135.3 lbs) vs. Cesar Ignacio Paredes (134 lbs)
  • Lee Welsh (133.1 lbs) vs. Tony Morton (134.6 lbs)
  • Marcus Sutherland (127.3 lbs) vs. Dylan Nixon (127.4 lbs)
  • Reese Lynch (141.6 lbs) vs. Jonatas Rodrigo Gomes de Oliveira (140.1 lbs)
