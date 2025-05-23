Photos: Josh Taylor vs Ekow Essuman on weight for 147-pound bout in Glasgow

Following the final press conference, Josh Taylor and Ekow Essuman successfully made weight for their 147-pound bout. The pair square off in the main event clash at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland.
Former undisputed 140-pound champion Taylor (19-2, 13 KOs) came in at 146.8 lbs for his debut in the division and his home-country ring appearance. Nottingham, England-based Essuman (21-1, 8 KOs) of Botswana was 146.4 lbs.
The co-main event fighters, Moses Itauma (11-0, 9 KOs) of Slovakia and Mike Balogun (21-1, 16 KOs) of Washington, D.C., tipped the scales at 254 lbs and 241 lbs, respectively. Nathaniel Collins (15-0, 7 KOs) weighed in at 125.6 lbs for his all-Scottish bout against Lee McGregor (15-1-1, 11 KOs), who showed 125.4 lbs.
Aloys Youmbi (9-1, 8 KOs) of England came in at 199 lbs for his bout against David Jamieson (13-3, 10 KOs) of Scotland, who was 198.4 lbs. Local fighters Aston Brown (7-0, 2 KOs) and Reece Porter (5-0, 3 KOs) weighed in at 159.6 lbs and 159.4 lbs, respectively.
Check out the current Taylor vs Essuman lineup and weights below.
The Taylor vs Essuman weights are as follows:
Main card
- Josh Taylor (146.8 lbs) vs. Ekow Essuman (146.4 lbs)
- Moses Itauma (254 lbs) vs. Mike Balogun (241 lbs)
- Nathaniel Collins (125.6 lbs) vs. Lee McGregor (125.4 lbs)
- Aloys Youmbi (199 lbs) vs. David Jamieson (198.4 lbs)
- Aston Brown (159.6 lbs) vs. Reece Porter (159.4 lbs)
Prelims
- Drew Limond (148.8 lbs) vs. Ezequiel Gregores (150 lbs)
- Luke McCormack (143.2 lbs) vs. Samir Cuentas (144 lbs)
- Alex Arthur (171 lbs) vs. Robbie Chapman (171 lbs)
- Luke Bibby (135.3 lbs) vs. Cesar Ignacio Paredes (134 lbs)
- Lee Welsh (133.1 lbs) vs. Tony Morton (134.6 lbs)
- Marcus Sutherland (127.3 lbs) vs. Dylan Nixon (127.4 lbs)
- Reese Lynch (141.6 lbs) vs. Jonatas Rodrigo Gomes de Oliveira (140.1 lbs)