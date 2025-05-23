Photos: Josh Taylor vs Ekow Essuman on weight for 147-pound bout in Glasgow

Following the final press conference, Josh Taylor and Ekow Essuman successfully made weight for their 147-pound bout. The pair square off in the main event clash at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland.

Former undisputed 140-pound champion Taylor (19-2, 13 KOs) came in at 146.8 lbs for his debut in the division and his home-country ring appearance. Nottingham, England-based Essuman (21-1, 8 KOs) of Botswana was 146.4 lbs.

The co-main event fighters, Moses Itauma (11-0, 9 KOs) of Slovakia and Mike Balogun (21-1, 16 KOs) of Washington, D.C., tipped the scales at 254 lbs and 241 lbs, respectively. Nathaniel Collins (15-0, 7 KOs) weighed in at 125.6 lbs for his all-Scottish bout against Lee McGregor (15-1-1, 11 KOs), who showed 125.4 lbs.

Aloys Youmbi (9-1, 8 KOs) of England came in at 199 lbs for his bout against David Jamieson (13-3, 10 KOs) of Scotland, who was 198.4 lbs. Local fighters Aston Brown (7-0, 2 KOs) and Reece Porter (5-0, 3 KOs) weighed in at 159.6 lbs and 159.4 lbs, respectively.

Check out the current Taylor vs Essuman lineup and weights below.

Josh Taylor at the weigh-in on May 23, 2025, ahead of his bout against Ekow Essuman at OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland | Queensberry/Leigh Dawney

Ekow Essuman at the weigh-in on May 23, 2025, ahead of his bout against Josh Taylor at OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland | Queensberry/Leigh Dawney

Josh Taylor and Ekow Essuman at the weigh-in on May 23, 2025, ahead of their bout at OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland | Queensberry/Leigh Dawney

Josh Taylor and Ekow Essuman at the weigh-in on May 23, 2025, ahead of their bout at OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland | Queensberry/Leigh Dawney

Josh Taylor and Ekow Essuman at the weigh-in on May 23, 2025, ahead of their bout at OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland | Queensberry/Leigh Dawney

Josh Taylor and Ekow Essuman at the weigh-in on May 23, 2025, ahead of their bout at OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland | Queensberry/Leigh Dawney

Moses Itauma and Mike Balogun at the weigh-in on May 23, 2025, ahead of their bout at OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland | Queensberry/Leigh Dawney

Aloys Youmbi and David Jamieson at the weigh-in on May 23, 2025, ahead of their bout at OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland | Queensberry/Leigh Dawney

Nathaniel Collins and Lee McGregor at the weigh-in on May 23, 2025, ahead of their bout at OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland | Queensberry/Leigh Dawney

Aston Brown and Reece Porter at the weigh-in on May 23, 2025, ahead of their bout at OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland | Queensberry/Leigh Dawney

Main card

Josh Taylor (146.8 lbs) vs. Ekow Essuman (146.4 lbs)

Moses Itauma (254 lbs) vs. Mike Balogun (241 lbs)

Nathaniel Collins (125.6 lbs) vs. Lee McGregor (125.4 lbs)

Aloys Youmbi (199 lbs) vs. David Jamieson (198.4 lbs)

Aston Brown (159.6 lbs) vs. Reece Porter (159.4 lbs)

